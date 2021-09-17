5 Times Nora Fatehi looked jaw dropping in formal blazers that are red carpet worthy

Nora Fatehi surely knows how to steal the limelight. Her style is awe-inspiring. It is worth taking a look at her wardrobe. The Dilbar actress has blessed our Instagram feeds with her amazing pictures. She always brings uniqueness to her outfit. Nora has styled many looks but some are definitely worth taking notes. Like her blazer outfits.

Making her debut in the movie Bhuj, the actress has made some amazing choices when it comes to styling blazers. They are totally different and a package of all styles- quirky, chic, classy. Seen many times in a blazer outfit, she never fails to kill it every time.

You can definitely take some inspiration from her outfits.

Nora donned a pretty bronze blazer with a matching bodycon skirt. The brocade golden bronze blazer was button-down from the front and peplum shaped. The attire and the look were inspired by the old vintage times. She totally nailed the regal vibe of the outfit. You can totally wear this look for a party.

The actress is fond of blazers as she opted for yet another quirky outfit. Nora paired an orange blazer with golden sequined pants. The double-breasted blazer had pockets and gold buttons in the front. The folded sleeves had a golden print on them. The combination of both quirky colours was extravagant.

If you are looking for something a bit chic then have a look at this. Nora donned a white blazer with a white bodycon skirt and a white bralette top. The skirt had a pleated detailing at the belt. The whole monochrome look was every bit chic and classy. The subtle attire could be taken from the desk to dinner.

Well, we can never get over her quirky fashion and the next look is totally OTT. Donned in a co-ord pantsuit Nora looked like a splash of colours. She wore a matching pantsuit with sequins all over in colourful hues. With the blue in the base and designed with black red and orange, this suit was a piece of art. Blazer had a black collar and a black bustier inside. Aren't you intrigued by this look?

With all her quirky looks, she has a fierceness in her style. The actress looked bomb as she paired her blazer with a dress. With a black turtleneck dress and black stockings, she donned a powder blue oversized blazer. She gave a powerful look to a simple outfit. This outfit is perfect for a fall-winter day.

We are in love with how Nora goes with her style. She has a totally different vibe and her outfits are always unique.

Which look did you like the best? Tell us in the comments down below.

