5 Times Nora Fatehi looked like a precious diamond dressed in sequined outfits

Nora has won the hearts of the audience with her dancing skills and now, her style quotient. From her casual looks to her red carpet looks, Nora looks like a Goddess in literally every attire that she dons.There is really nothing that Nora cannot pull off. She deserves to wear outfits that make her stand out in a crowd and hence, looks best when dressed in bling. So let’s take a look at some of Nora’s sequined outfits that every girl would aspire to wear at least once in her lifetime.

The Canadian beauty made jaws drop as she posed in a shimmery co-ord set. The outfit was designed by the luxury clothing line Elilhaan in collaboration with Badgley Mischka. The outfit featured a deep-neck jacket with notched lapels, flap pockets, and a tie-up belt same as the fabric of the outfit. The diva wore this number with ankle-length slim-fit pants that were knotted to give us a glimpse of her heels. Rocky Star's accessories like chunky necklaces were stacked up right and her sparkly strappy footwear was the exquisite add ons that wrapped her look gorgeously.

Nora looked exquisite in a bodycon dress from Yas Couture. Nora's bodycon number featured leopard stripes in different bright and vibrant hues. The high-neck ensemble also featured full sleeves, making it the perfect snug fit for a winter evening. The outfit hugged Nora Fatehi's curves and enhanced them well. She accessorised the look with a pair of maroon stiletto pumps, statement silver rings and understated earrings.

Nora shined bright in a sequined metallic grey outfit by Tutus Kurniati. The off-shoulder dress featured multi-coloured sequins that gave life to the pretty floral design. It also bore full sleeves, making it the perfect winter party wear. The bodycon grey dress fit Nora like a glove and helped her flaunt her curvy figure in just the right amount! She chose pointed heels with a shimmery aesthetic, that was quite the magical sight. Her rings and flower-shaped earrings from Jet Gems fed more dazzle to this look.

Nora Fatehi posed in an aqua blue-sequin pantsuit designed by Naeem Khan. This broad collared and vibrant pantsuit was decked in art deco-inspired patterns. Also, it was detailed with a plunging V-neckline and scalloped cuts on the hemline. The Dilbar girl paired this number with a black bustier top from Pilar Del Campo and skipped on the accessories altogether.

The dancing queen amazed us with her sizzling orange blazer from Versace that she glamorously carried. She paired the daunting blazer with gold sequined pants, adding a shimmer to her classy outfit. She further pumped up the already gorgeous attire with gold earrings, a leather chain bag and black leather pumps.

Which sequined outfit by Nora Fatehi is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Bridal outfit inspiration for every wedding festivity feat Mouni Roy