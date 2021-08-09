5 Times Nora Fatehi personified royal elegance & looked ethereal draped in luxe designer sarees

We have often spotted Nora Fatehi rocking bodycon numbers and modern attires. Flaunting her envious body and also raising the style bar with a cosy yet trendy twist, the dancer has established herself as a fashionista. On rare occasions, the actresses do make a grand appearance looking like a goddess donning classic sarees. Her saree collection features rich Indian textile art and pure craftsmanship and is everything a bride-to-be must bookmark for her big day. Nora’s traditional looks are beyond our dreams as her statement-making style eludes confidence blended with glamorous elegance. Here are 5 times she took our breath away in gorgeous luxe designer sarees.

For Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards this year, Nora picked a teal green chiffon saree by Rukhmani that bore intricate golden floral work on the borders. The elegant saree had a golden sheen and royal aesthetics. Nora teamed the saree with a matching sleeveless blouse and opted for minimal makeup. She had her accessory game strong here with a grand heavy-duty pearl necklace, drop earrings and rings from Farah Khan World that added oomph to her dreamy look.

She looked like a princess in a Sabyasachi organza saree that featured floral prints in pink, yellow and green. The spring-ready number bore gold patti on the borders that also added the much-needed bling element to give a luxe touch to her stunning avatar. Nora kept the look minimal with a layered pearl necklace, side-parted wavy hairdo and glam yet subtle makeup with a coral-hued palette.

Nora’s contemporary look in ace designer JJ Valya’s signature belted saree style was breathtakingly amazing. She wore her blue organza-silk saree that featured Gota work on the border with such grace and grandeur that we lost our hearts to it. The diva paired the saree with a sage green sleeveless blouse and statement emerald jewellery. She balanced her maximalist saree design with minimal makeup, pink glossy lips and smudged orange eyeshadow.

Her traditional look with golden nose pin chain and statement earrings in a pink organza saree from Devnaagri was paired with a tonal raw silk blouse embellished with champagne Gota Pati, pearl, sequins and Resham work. With matching eye shadow and dewy makeup, Nora looked sensational in her ethnic avatar.

She recently recreated ’s iconic character Paro from Devdas wearing a Surajmukhi jaal saree by Anjul Bhandari. She draped her saree in traditional Bengali style and looked magnificent in her grand look. She dolled up in heavy-duty temple jewellery and rounded off her regal look with a mini red bindi, textured waves and glam makeup. Nora looked head to toe beautiful in it.

Which of the above 5 looks of Nora in sarees is your favourite? Do you think she rocks desi styles better than her usual go-to bodycon numbers? Tell us in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor to Deepika: BEST celeb looks in Designer of the Week: Prabal Gurung's creations