5 Times Parineeti Chopra showed us how to slay in style in stunning sarees

Parineeti Chopra’s style has met its ups and downs and the actress has also faced brutal criticisms over her fashion choices. But like a true star, she pushed off all opinions and explored in her own choices of style that’s now climbing ladders on our fashion score charts. She usually picks sporty and casual looks and is rarely seen in sarees. The Girl On The Train actress had revealed that she had a mental block that sarees were only for moms or brides. But is now in love with drapes and is also rocking stunning numbers that got our hearts hooked. Here are 5 of our favourites from her collection of sarees.

The Ishaqzaade actress was all things fun and fab in this blush pink pleated saree from Faabiiana. Her gorgeous saree also featured a ruffled hem and she teamed it with a crew neck full sleeve blouse in the matching hue. What added oomph to her look was the golden choker from Shae that broke the monochromatic colour code and stood out in its own glory without killing the contemporary retro mood of the look.

Her latest saree look in a black and white striped creation by Masaba Gupta made our jaws drop. Her saree bore a golden zari border and the full sleeve black blouse bore replete golden floral print. We love the way she glammed up with smokey eye makeup, flawless base, statement earrings and an eye-grabbing ring that complemented her drape well. The diva rounded off the look with a messy high ponytail.

Parineeti too hopped on the sequin saree bandwagon that has been trending for a while among the Bollywood divas, draping a stunning blue Manish Malhotra creation. Her sequin embellished saree featured a blue gradation and was paid with a strappy blouse in a darker shade of blue. Subtle makeup and sleek hairdo completed her party-ready look.

Looking absolutely gorgeous in a floral saree from Julahaa Sarees, the Saina actress stole our hearts. Her silk saree was teamed up with an elbow-length blow in peach shade featuring a plunging neckline. She cinched her waist with a cream belt and gave her nails a burgundy paint and looked absolutely stunning. Red glossy lips, simple gold earrings and a chic hairdo oozing feminine elegance sealed her look perfectly.

Proving one can never go wrong with black, Pari dolled up in a subtle shimmery sheer black saree that’s perfect for a cocktail party. Her V neck sleeveless blouse elevated the sensuous factor of her glam avatar and the diva accessorised up with a pair of silver jhumkas. Brown lipstick, kohl-rimmed eyes and smokey eye makeup gave an edgy sophistication to her desi look.

Which of the five sarees from her collection do you like the most? Tell us in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Siddhant Chaturvedi's DOPE promotional looks prove he's the Gehraiyaan guy with a spot-on style