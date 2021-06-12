5 Times Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked like candy floss in pink outfits

Check out how Priyanka Chopra Jonas styled her pink outfits to make bold, playful and fun fashion statements.

Pink is the colour of power. Don’t believe us? Well, have you seen the global icon Jonas donning it like a real queen! Most times pink is symbolised as a colour for womanhood and the soft and graceful nature of a lady. This also made men opting for clothes or other products in pink very rare. Ver is glad that this prejudice over pink colour is fading gradually with stars like , and Harry Styles embracing the colour in full-fledged. Pink is powerful, pink oozes confidence, charm and suits all complexions. Our desi girl surely loves the colour and has got us bedazzled in different silhouettes in pink looking like candy floss. To red carpets, discussions, parties the diva shows us how to stand out from the crowd wearing pink.

For the Golden Globe Awards last year, Priyanka arrived hand in hand with Nick Jonas in a form-fitting pink gown by Christina Ottaviano. The Quantico actress won raves in her off-shoulder, body-hugging bubblegum pink gown. A ginormous pink jewel ring, a pair of diamond earrings and a statement necklace made her accessory department stunning. Flowing the long trail of her dress she walked the red carpet like a true diva. Red lips, smokey eye makeup and blush on her cheeks amped up her glam game on point.

Bringing traffic to a screeching halt, the Isn’t It Romantic actress danced like no one is watching in the streets of New York filming a scene for her movie. Her pink spaghetti strap dress made her stand out from the rest. Her flirty pink mini dress came with a front slit and plunging neckline. She rounded off her fresh and fun look with soft curls, minimal makeup and nude strappy heels.

Proving pink can be the perfect combination of powerful and pretty, Priyanka donned a fuchsia pink jumpsuit and layered it with a pink long overcoat to attend Penguin’s Annual Lecture in Delhi. The Sergio Hudson jumpsuit featured flared bottom, surplice neckline, balloon sleeves and button details over the sides of her pants. Pink lips, hoop earrings and sleek side-parted hairdo complimented her boss lady look.

Priyanka picked a pink Rebecca Vallance sweater and skirt and looked perfect in every way to promote her movie The Sky is Pink. She matched the magenta turtleneck full-sleeved sweater with a pastel pink A-line pencil skirt and pumps. She carried a cute box clutch bag which came with a pink handle and beige body. She looked ravishing in pink and her 70’s feathered hairstyle, hoop earrings and bold lips further added beauty to her stunning look.

The diva’s full-sleeved neon pink cut-out gown by Patbo was the talk of the town for a while. With a plunging neckline and flowy skirt, her party-ready number was one of a kind. The voluminous sleeves added much-needed drama to her gorgeous dress. She teamed her look with a gold watch, hoop earrings and a gold ring. Pink lips, centre-parted hair and minimal makeup rounded off her look.

