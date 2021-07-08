5 Times Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked incredibly fab in bodycon dresses and made us yearn for a closet refresh

It’s never too boring to give your bodycon dresses some natty spin. Take these tips and you’re sorted for days (or can we say, years) to come.

Bodycon dresses are constantly blooming in the market for the very simple reason they are easy to style, carry and possess the instant knack to highlight one’s curves and achieve a fail-proof look. What’s praise-worthy is that there is no restricted formula you have to follow while wearing these fits. From working into streetwear style to making for an out-of-this-world party-perfect dress, the body-hugging ensembles are best to be loved and added to your closet at any time of the year.

Are you still unsure whether this will suit the summer heat? Opt for a breathable fabric bearing strappy details and a low armhole. Need some tips to make some bold and fashionable choices? We have a fabulous actress the universe knows she was born to make heads turn. Let’s take a look at how Jonas rocked them all.

Out and about while giving proof of how this blush pink number can be worked both during winter and summer. If the sun is right above you, opt for a pulled-up sleeves look and if the winter is freezing you, let the sleeves down and that’s how you lend versatility to this rib-knit dress. With black blocked heels, chain bag, and sunglasses she sealed her day’s look.

The White Tiger actress let her gold gown by Ralph Lauren speak for itself with all the shimmery rush it entailed. The ultra-glam dress featured a plunging neckline and the studded necklace blew our hearts away!

How to give opulent treatment to any party? Do it with an immaculate gown. Priyanka stunned in a Balmain gown that was tailored with a mermaid fit and was adorned with beadwork all over while the collar and the arm pads were brightened with heavy studs. Her square-shaped stone-cut earrings and feathers at the hemline that extended as a train look so fine and fab!

A tangerine tale! Tip: Add a cape to give an update to a bodycon dress. The Sky Is Pink star added pleated cape sleeves and pointed-toe pumps to wrap her night out look.

Never trade your black dress for anything in this world. It’s always a hero. At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Priyanka looked stupendous in a black sequinned gown by Michael Kors that was decked up intricately with frills on the sleeves and at the sides while the hemline had pleats.

