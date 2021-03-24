5 Times Priyanka Chopra Jonas made a bold statement in a white pantsuit

White is often worn to symbolise peace, subtle and calmness, but here is the global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas in white making a bold and powerful statement. Check it out!

Always dressed to the nines, the global star Jonas brings something new to the fashion world every time. Experimenting with risque gowns and unconventional silhouettes, the one thing that never changed in PeeCee’s wardrobe is her love for power dressing. Pantsuits have been her go-to style and she hasn’t missed a chance to look her best in it. White is one of the classic colours that suits every occasion and our desi girl clearly knows how to win all eyes in a white pantsuit. Date night to business meetings, take cues from the diva to look dashing in white.

The beauty queen attended the BeautyCon at Los Angeles in absolute style giving a sensuous spin to the classic white pantsuit with a black mesh blouse revealing her toned midriff. With Jimmy Choo black bow heels and emerald encrusted diamond jewellery, she didn’t disappoint the fashion police. She glammed up with a hot pink eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, her signature bold red lips and tied hair back in a sleek bun. The sheer top is a risque element in her outfit which the diva pulled off perfectly.

Priyanka opted for a striking look in a white pantsuit for the Times 100 Gala. Her tapered Olcay Gulsen trousers and blazer from St. Studio fitted her perfectly and the star wore a statement-making Lorraine Schwartz necklace which worked like a magic.PeeCee decked up with Giuseppe Zanotti strappy heels and looked stunning in her ultra-glam style. With her hair styled in a top knot, all the attention was towards her neckline and we think she spiced up the look in white really well.

Giving us major boss lady vibes, Priyanka wore an embossed white pantsuit by Prabal Gurung. Her suit featured a floral self-print and a pair of bootleg pants and she complimented her look with pointed nude heels. Priyanka rounded off her look with middle-parted loose wavy hair, subtle makeup and pink glossy lips. Though the style wasn’t anything out of the box, was definitely a perfect pick to look stunning and could never go wrong.

Taking pantsuit style a notch higher, the star wore a white Teresa Helbig number with rhinestones embellished all over it. The best part of the blazer was the plunging V neckline that gave her outfit a crown for blending a feminine structured look in the most elegant way. She teamed her look with emerald stud, matching rings, nude pumps and looked stunning in all ways. Well-groomed brows, red glossy lips, contoured face rounded off her boss lady look.

Channelling the 70’s vibes in a white pantsuit by Ryan Roche with prominent shoulders and wide-leg trousers, Priyanka Chopra looked dapper cool in her all-white ensemble. The sheer lace blouse and white bralette spiked up the style aesthetics of her outfit and we totally love it. Extra brownie points for her white belt that merged in well without disturbing the classiness of her look. The star rounded off her look with Cascading curls and a bright lip.

