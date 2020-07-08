5 Times Priyanka Chopra Jonas sported dazzling silver dresses and looked no less than an award 

Be it red carpets, events or even performances on stage, glittering for everything is PeeCee's style!

When it comes to style, has time-and-again proved that she is on top of the game. The Bollywood turned Hollywood actress has managed to win critics' hearts both when it comes to fashion and acting. Be it on red carpets or off, she knows how to make heads turn with her outfit choices.

While she does have an array of choices in her closet, a shade that she always turns to amp up the dazzle when need be is silver.

For an event at Tiffany and Co. PeeCee went with a simple slip dress but with loads of silver sequins on them. To finish the dazzling look, she opted for a simple diamond necklace to turn up the dazzle.

While promoting her film Baywatch, Priyanka opted for a similar but shorter sparkly silver dress. As a cover-up, she went with an olive green jacket that took away from the look. Mrs Jonas completed her look with her favourite accessory - diamonds!

For the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party, though she didn't take home an award, she looked like one! The diva opted for a cape-style gown that dazzled and shone as she posed for the cameras. The cut-out at her chest showed just enough skin to look glam.

At the People's Choice Awards, PeeCee dazzled in two of the brightest colours - gold and silver on the red carpet. She chose a heavily sequined dress with oversized sequins and completed the look with mirror-finish pumps.

For one of her first international appearances, Priyanka Chopra wore a silver bodycon mini dress that showed off her slender hourglass figure. Complete with black stiletto open-toe heels and voluminous curls, the actress lit up the red carpet.

Credits :getty images

