5 Times Priyanka Chopra Jonas took her skirt suits on a whirl and made our hearts beat fast

Skirt suits deserve to be on the rise just like pantsuits. Read on to know how Priyanka Chopra Jonas styled her skirt suits looking like an absolute dream with a dash of comfort.

Pantsuits have been vocal of the elegant and sophisticated aura these sets withhold promising not just to mean business about also after-office hours catch-ups over drinks. Skirt suits are of equal importance too if you thought pants were doing the justice alone. They can take you to weddings as well when styled with opulent flair as proved by Jonas. If you’re into pantsuits, you’d probably expand your love for its family by making skirt suits for your cool new friend.

We took the saying “When in doubt, turn to the pros” a little too seriously and scrolled through our desi girl’s fashion sightings in skirt suits to make an edit for you. Just be prepped to run your eyes through spot-on looks that are so very versatile.

To pump up any style, turn to The White Tiger actress. She picked out a tweed grey Ralph & Russo Couture skirt suit that featured lapels, buttoned-up, and slit details. To wrap up the look, she paired her outfit with Sergio Rossi pointed-toe pumps.

Pinks are for making impact-inducing statements. The Sky Is Pink starlet got this right as she donned a lemonade pink suit and skirt combo. With a white crop top, transparent heels, and sunglasses, she aced the look.

The kind of love we would all wish to indulge in. Can you guess the name? Lilac love! The royal wedding got her to channel ritzy vibes in a Vivienne Westwood monochrome skirt suit set. She sealed her modish look with a bowler hat and ankle-strap heels.

Play with plaids! The Mary Kom actress opted for a green plaid suit and skirt. She layered it over a black tucked-in top and clubbed it with black boots and black sunnies walking out of the fashion show like a chic boss babe making us want to forget the models inside the hall.

Adding sunshine to our feed effortlessly in Chanel, the Barfi star chose a tweed short-sleeved striped suit jacket and teamed it with a similar fabric skirt. Beneath the jacket lies a turtleneck white top that blended with her overall outfit. The extra highlights of her look had to do with her yellow flap bag and transparent boots.

Which is your favourite look? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Kriti Sanon in a corset dress showed that it can scream glamour like no other; YAY or NAY?

Credits :GETTY IMAGES

Share your comment ×