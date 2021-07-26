5 Times Rakul Preet proved sarees will never let your style spirit down

With the many events kickstarting now, you’ll know the best thing to do is to have your outfit checklist ready. If sarees are your favourite as mine, you’ll know there will always be a nod from your end to wear the elegant drapes all-year-round probably on repeat? This isn’t boring. Just give it a thought as to how you can wear what you take to a wedding this week can keep your company the following week at a daytime function? Not every outfit can do this. You can always play it up with elements like blouses, accessories, and more. If you see yourself sniffing out for sarees wherever you go, know this feeling to be real and the one you’d love to embrace for days. All fuelled up to get some much-reliable inspo this season? Actress Rakul Preet proved how easy sarees can be on the eyes.

Call it new-age, call it chic. The Shehla Khan lavender saree is something you’d make space for the good. The Yaariyan actor and ethnic outfits have an inseparable bond and we are so very grateful for that. The chiffon saree was draped in a not-so-common tradition and was teamed with a criss-cross tie-up blouse. The three-layered emerald necklace is all you need to shut down the party lights. (That’s how strong it’s on the bling)

Kanjeevaram is always the best or should we proudly say, “a fail-safe” choice? Draped in a Kanjeevaram yellow saree from Raw Mango, Rakul styled it up with a close-neck matching blouse and pearl necklace, and statement earrings from the same clan as neck-piece.

Give me some glitter seems to be our new favourite song. The Shimla Mirchi actor donned an embellished grey saree from designer Kresha Bajaj and complimented it with a strappy blouse.

We’re so after the sheer number and thanks to sequins and fringe details that cannot be erased from our memory. The Sashi Vangapalli light yellow saree was outlined with intricate sequins and she wrapped the look with a strappy embroidered blouse and a choker set.

Trust in the enchanting power of handloom sarees. Rakul was stunned in a printed sheer saree that was themed with a white strappy blouse. She wore silver jhumkas to finish the dazzling look.

Which saree do you wish to own? Let us know in the comments below.

