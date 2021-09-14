5 Times Ranveer Singh proved to be the KING of stripes in these suave outfits

It’s not always that one’s closet may boast of offbeat outfits but for , it’s just that. Statement-making comes to him easily simply because he loves to follow his own game. No style books are required, but most definitely the one to show you fashion is anything but unexciting. Do you know we're a fan of the actor in stripes?

The Simmba actor shows that the 70’s style shouldn’t be a thing of the past in this Sabyasachi outfit. Just look at those prints, now you want what deserves the top status in your wardrobe. Bringing the handsome energy along with quirk in this Sabyasachi and Christian Louboutin collaboration, Ranveer donned a blue and white polka-dot shirt that came with full sleeves. He wore a matching fabric around his neck and ended near this waist which played the role of a casual stole. It was well teamed with a matching cap and glossy high-waisted pants became the chosen one that had vertical stripes in orange, pink, gold, and ivory. The entire look was rounded out with pink flat shoes and sunglasses.

Keeping up with formal wear never looked cooler and cop-worthy, right? Turning up the volume perfectly with this striped set, Ranveer was seen at the airport in a navy blue blazer and pants that had vertical stripes in cobalt blue. We’re trying to keep calm after having a look at his bare chest, so handsome! Going all chic, he chose to wear black Oxford shoes, a single chain with a blue pendant, finger rings, a satin blue mask, and black sunglasses. Oh, don’t miss those double ponytails that effortlessly made this entire look a one-of-kind.

Making a case for luxe at its best, Nitasha Gaurav styled Ranveer in a Karrtik D striped merino three-piece suit set that consisted of lavender stripes. He wore these over a basic cowl-neck tee and his look was signed off with a cozy-chic Burgundy faux fur coat from Kanika Goyal Label and shoes that had typography printed in English and Hindi font. Those black-framed sunglasses were aptly put to keep his look ultra-fashionable.

If you can’t decide what’s better a floral outfit or stripe pants, here’s how to pick both. Doing what he does best, casually stepping out of the airport looking super modish, the Padmaavat actor was seen in a black shirt that came with a white floral print. He left it untucked and partially unbuttoned which gave the neck chain with pendant a cool status. Ranveer teamed it with loose-fitted black pants that bore silver vertical stripes. Playing close attention to detail was his lace-up metallic shoes that were clubbed right. A black watch reversed triangle-shaped sunnies, and a black beret cap accessorised his look.

Always the one to welcome blues most strikingly, Ranveer chose to suit up with a white shirt which was altered up with a V-shaped waistcoat, a suit, and trousers. A simple tie and pocket square had stop and stare-worthy print details. A blue watch, white sneakers, and yellow-framed sunnies kept things fun.

Which look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

