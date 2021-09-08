5 times Sara Ali Khan proved that a white shirt is a staple wardrobe piece that everyone should own

Sara Ali Khan and her love for white is evident. We always thought her comfort dressing was bound to the white kurta look. But we are wrong. The actress loves styling her white shirt, and we have seen it numerous times.

Sara is mostly wearing these colourful, quirky outfits. But, she has a spot for white in her heart. Well, it's the safest as you can never go wrong with a plain white outfit. Sara still manages to look the best and unique every time she wears the look.

A white shirt is a staple in your wardrobe even the actress has shown us why. Here are a few looks that Sara Ali Khan has worn, and she looked amazing.

Sara Ali Khan was spotted with for her film promotions. She donned a simple look with a classic white cotton shirt with a knot tied in front. Paired with it, she opted for blue denim shorts. She completed her look with minimal makeup and sleek straight hair. Her simple look was just classic.

The Kedarnath actress again aced her white shirt look but with a twist. She was papped at the airport while leaving for the Maldives. Her airport look featured a white tank top layered with a white shirt like a shrug and light blue denim shorts. Loving her comfortable look!

The Pataudi princess once again chose a white shirt when she was seen on her birthday. Yes, a simple look for such a special day. She posted pictures of the celebration with her dad and Kareena on Instagram as well. She chose a full-sleeved white crop shirt with distressed jeans. The blue denim was bleached and frayed from the hem along with white sneakers. Well, you can go for a simple classic look on a special day.

Once again spotted at the airport, Sara made her outfit #quirky. She was in a classic white shirt which was see-through so, she went for a neon orange crop top to amp it up. Paired along with sky blue denim with frayed hem, colourful flats, and a quirky colourful bag, she outdid herself. Her airport look was something no one expected.

Recently, she posted a picture on Instagram from her trip to the Maldives, where she was seen posing in a white shirt again. With a blue bikini bra and blue denim shorts, she wore a white shirt knotted in front. Matching to the shorts, she also wore a bucket cap. Well, her vacation look is on point.

Sara has many times made appearances in this classic look, which is simple but she wore it on special occasions as well. She knows how to amp up an outfit. We love her classic looks.

She has proved how necessary a white shirt is for your wardrobe.

What do you think about it? Tell us in the comments down below.

