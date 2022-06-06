5 Times Sara Ali Khan's pretty parade of white mini dresses had us all mind blown

There are outfits and there are fits that are out-of-this-world. We're here for anything and everything fashion. Of late, our adoration for white dresses has seen an upswing and to our eyes, these look the very best. Well, as we desire more mini dresses, something tells us that you'd live in these as much as we do. Because we just see pretty written all over here and with summer parties the current hype, let's get you introduced to Sara Ali Khan's white little dresses. So, you're never late to your parties in reality.

A cute serve, right? The Atrangi Re actress rocked a mini white tiered dress today as she was spotted in the city with her daddy dearest. Her ensemble featured a V-neckline and smocked detailing on the waist and cuffs. Sara's ultra-cute look looks perfect for a date, style it as she did with a vivid crossbody bag and strappy flat footwear.

Start your day (think brunch) and end it on a glam note (think happy hours). Because when you have a pretty dress, you'd wear it for days and never grow bored. The 26-year-old donned a lace embroidered monotone dress with a square neck and statement sleeves. She rounded off her look like a fashionista with red lip-printed stilettos and a clutch.

Not ready for a no-frills day? Don't be. The Coolie No.1 actress looked cute in a mini-tiered white dress that had polka dot prints, and frills on the neckline. She looked peppy and edgy as she styled her off-shoulder dress with pink ankle-strapped stilettos and neon orange dangle earrings.

Give yourself a break from colours and go monochrome in this white mini dress. The Love Aaj Kal 2 actress sported a one-shoulder dress which also had a shoulder pad and a plunging neckline. She sparkled brightly like a diamond with accessories.

Trends we can't stop drooling over Floral patterns, skirts, and dresses. What do you do when you see it all in one ensemble? Scout for one and make it yours. This sleeveless dress consisted of a slightly flared top and a mini skirt. Sara's OOTD was signed off with embellished pumps.

