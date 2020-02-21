5 times Sara Ali Khan's quirky, OTT makeup and beauty looks stole the show

Sara Ali Khan’s recent quirky looks have been out of the box and it clearly has our attention. Check it out

The Pataudi princess, Sara Ali Khan is definitely making sure to make a mark in Bollywood and her recent choice of films is doing just that. The actress who was last seen in Imitiaz Ali directorial, Love Aaj Kal made sure to promote the film in all its glory. While doing so, the young actress made sure all eyes were on her as she kept choosing for some of the most colourful and quirky ensembles. From trendy silhouettes to bright prints, the actress has done it all.

While it was difficult to miss her in her quirky clothing, we could not help but also pay attention to her OTT makeup looks. While her quirky ensembles did receive a mixed bag of reviews, it was her makeup that also made headlines. From extremely colourful eye looks to quirky hairstyles, she has done it all and here are the top 5 times that the diva stole the show with her OTT ensembles:

It looks like the blue eyeliner is definitely her favourite as the diva recently rocked it with a quirky dress that ensured all eyes were on her.

Not just that, Ms Khan also made the most of her obsession with the blue hue as she was also seen wearing in a few scenes in her recent movie, Love Aaj Kal.

While she has definitely rocked the blue eyeliner, the Kedarnath actress keeps getting bolder with her choices. Recently, the young actress styled her printed dress with bold maroon eyeshadow that perfectly ensured and grabbed all the eyeballs. Her textured waves were pulled back in a half-ponytail that gave her that snatched look while making sure all the attention was on her eyes.

Moving on to another quirky and OTT ensemble that was styled with equally bold makeup. This time around the diva styled her silver Amit Aggarwal dress with blue kohl on her lower lashline and pink eyeshadow on the upper. We are still a little sceptical about the way she styled her already OTT dress with bold makeup.

Lastly, Sara Ali Khan channelled her inner unicorn in a colourful and bold glam. She literally used blue, pink and teal all in one look while also pulling her hair down in two pigtails. Do you think she pulled off this look?

What are your thoughts about her quirky glam? Let us know in the comments section below.

