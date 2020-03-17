5 times Selena Gomez proved that hoops are the BEST accessory

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public/selena_gomez_hoop_earrings_.jpg?itok=SXO01-13

Selena Gomez's personal style has always been on our radar. One accessory that completes her look, are her hoop earrings that she doesn't seem to step out without!

Selena Gomez has time-and-again proved that she has a style like no other. The singer/songwriter and now beauty mogul can carry off everything from pantsuits, to slip dresses to tweed outfits and even distressed denims! While she always manages to ace her looks, the diva never steps out without accessorising. And nothing spells classy without a pair of simple hoop earrings.

Selena's commitment to hoop earrings is strong. She seems to always have a pair to work into her looks that take her from grunge to girl next door in just a matter of seconds!

Check out Sel's incredible collection of hoop earrings that we can't stop drooling over!

A lover of all things '90s, the diva picked out a thick white enamel pair that matched with her monochrome tweed outfit, giving Selena a grunge look.

Considering her large supply of outfits, she has one accessory that she can sport from desk to dinner - the classic silver hoops. We love how she paired it with a simple pair of baggy jeans and blazer, for a chic look.

To look like the ultimate girl-next-door, Set opted for a pair of small, cute silver hoop rings that she paired well with her neckpiece. We love how Selena's hoops didn't steal the limelight and ensured all eyes were on her clean, rosy makeup look.

Silver is clearly Selena's favourite. While simple is in, Selena upgraded by opting for silver hoops with an edgy detail on them. With her hair pulled back neatly, al eyes were on her earrings that demanded attention.

Giving a break to silver, Gomez picked out a pair of small, chunky gold hoops to match well with her black slip dress. She looked both clean and elegant with this classic combination.

Clearly, Selena favours them hoops when it comes to accessorising and we approve!

Style tip:

In addition to all the ways in which Selena has styled her hoops, we think the a diamond encrusted thin pair of hoops can also be styled with a chic pantsuit or with a lavish cocktail outfit.

What are your thoughts? How will you be styling your hoop earrings? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and beauty: follow @Pinkvillafashion

Credits :Getty Images

Read More