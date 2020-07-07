5 Times Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput STOLE the show with their style from runways to airports

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are both slowly turning into a power couple with stunning style aesthetics. Here are 5 times they stole the show

We are always in awe of a couple who can dress well and complement each other without stealing each other’s thunders. The same is the case with and Mira Rajput who have managed to complement each other at every step of the way. When it comes to fashion, Shahid has a distinct taste but, when he is with Mira, their outfits are an amalgamation of both their personal styles! As of today, the couple has now been married for 5 years, so we took this opportunity to look back at all the times they stole the show with their stunning style aesthetics!

We’ll start off with this gorgeous colour co-ordinated look by Anita Dongre. The couple took to the ramp and stole the show with their style and chemistry!

Next up is when they arrived fashionably late at the ongoing fashion week and complimented each other with their edgy style. While Mira chose for a bright monochromatic look, Shahid stood his ground in white and let Mira steal the show!

From the ramp to the first row, the couple surely knows how to steal the show. Now, let’s talk about their red carpet style where both their individual looks were equally strong enough! Shahid opted for a striped suit which was enough to steal the show but, he had his lady right by his side looking equally gorgeous! The mom of two made a statement in a white body-hugging gown with sheer stary details along the side. What a way to make heads turn!

While we are talking about their style, it’ll be stupid of us to not mention their bridal attires. While they tied the knot in private, the images soon started surfacing the internet and while the world was focused on their photos, we were too busy admiring their coordinated outfits. The bride who was dressed in a muted pink lehenga and matching jewellery made quite the statement alongside Shahid who opted for a cream sherwani. A stylish couple right from day 1!

While they know their way around red carpets and runways, their casual attires have also been quite the treat! With luxury bags and stunning accessories at aid, they surely know how to pull off even the simplest of athleisure pieces!

What are your thoughts about the couple’s style? Let us know in the comments section below.

