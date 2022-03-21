5 Times Shanaya Kapoor looked ‘Bedhadak’ in white party-ready outfits

Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her big-screen appearance in a new film titled Bedhadak by Karan Johar. The star kid already has a huge fan base and over a million followers on Instagram where she flaunts her Gen Z approved style sense! White has been Shanaya’s favourite colour. Be it a cosy summer dress or red carpet look, the 22-year-old makes sure she shines in white. The allure and elegance of white are like no other and if you too love this pristine hue, take inspiration from this style diva to look bold and beautiful in white outfits.

Styled by Mohit Rai, Shanaya Kapoor looked chic in her white ruched mini dress. Her bustier crepe texture dress from Club L London featured a deep neckline and sheer fill sleeves. The tie detail at the hem also added up the sensuous feel of her racy look that's perfect for clubbing or a night party. Sleek hairdo, glam makeup featuring glossy lips, hints of blush and sharp contouring, stacked rings and hoop earrings sealed her look perfectly.

Her satin halter neck dress from Mae Paris is a winning choice for a luxe dinner date look. The Rs 58,000 worth midi dress featured a jewelled chain collar that held the loose and draped satin fabric in a halter-neck wrap-over style design. She teamed the look with tie-up heels and looked stunning with her minimal makeup and wavy hairdo.

We absolutely loved her white frilled strappy midi dress which featured laser-cut floral design all over. Each horizontal panel of her dress ended with frills that gave her fun and frisky vibe. Shanaya left her hair in a messy style and glammed up with pink pout, dewy base and a gorgeous sun-kissed glow on her face.

Apart from snazzy dresses, the Bedhadak star is also a sucker for bold pantsuit styles. For Apoorva Mehta’s birthday bash which was graced by Bollywood’s who’s who, Shanaya looked stunning in her oversized white pantsuit from Studio Amelia. She ditched the top and spiced up her look teaming blazer and pants with just a dainty necklace. She left her hair in tousled waves and wore glam makeup for the party night.

For 83 movie premiere, the star kid graced the red carpet in a chic white pantsuit from Genny. The stylish look consisted of a white tube top, blazer and cigarette pants with a bow tie detail at the waist. Casual centre-parted hair-do and dewy makeup and glossy pout complimented her casual yet formal style. Nude heels and a dainty necklace completed her stunning look.

Which of her 5 dashing looks in white do you like the best? Tell us in the comments below.

