5 Times Shilpa Shetty Kundra made us want to step up our saree blouses game with trendy takes

Refresh your saree wardrobe by adding contemporary blouses. Follow this fuss-free and fool-proof guide to slay them all like a celeb.

What is the first thought that strikes your mind when you hear the word ‘wedding’? What to wear and where to shop from if there’s something new on your mind. Sarees are often the most familiar choices made and can make statements effortlessly. There are circumstances when you’re tempted to pick up your mother’s or your old saree and drape it to get you wedding-ready. A simple revamp done to your blouse with newfangled aesthetics can take your look up a notch even if you choose to skip accessories while you seal your look.

Sarees are a favourite in Kundra’s closet so we thought let’s do the needful for you by sharing a few references from the bucket-loads of blouses she has used to elevate her look as she channeled her inner goddess mode.

Bringing the vintage vibes in style, the Hungama 2 actress styled the Prints by Radhika silk organza saree with a floral embellished blouse. Though the saree entailed sequins running only on the border, components like bishop sleeves and V-neckline served up as highlights of this surreal number.

The power of pearls is too many to note down. Shilpa donned the Mala and Kinnary blush pink hand-embroidered saree that featured tiny tassels with pearls. She doubled up the drama with a chiffon blouse and heavily embellished choker-like detail which isn’t for the faint-hearted.

Step up your style with a swanky-looking blouse. The Punit Balana drape featured cut work prints in blue and white which were topped off with a two-tiered puffy-sleeved blouse and a fabric belt.

Don’t want to look OTT? No worries, you can look classy and ethereal. The Life in a Metro starlet picked out a Falguni and Shane Peacock grey chrome appliqué saree set. Doused in embellishments and flawlessly adorned with feathers, it was teamed with an off-shoulder blouse that looked sensuous.

Strappy blouses do not believe in the concept of dressing down and here’s solid proof. The Shivan and Narresh green and white saree were embroidered with white making it pop so good and the white blouse looked out of this world.

Do you like Shilpa's collection of blouses? Pick your favourite and let us know in the comments below.

