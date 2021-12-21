5 Times Shilpa Shetty Kundra showed us how to age like fine wine in shiny metallic outfits

We all can agree to the fact that Shilpa Shetty Kundra has aged like fine wine. Her style quotient is impeccable and she chooses outfits that only she can pull off. From jumpsuits to gowns to sarees, the actress never disappoints us with her fashion choices. Here are all the times she wore edgy and fashionable shiny metallic outfits.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra looked like an adorable disco ball as she stepped out in a silver metallic jumpsuit by Naja Saade. The full-sleeved and figure-hugging outfit was embellished with sequins that made Shilpa the centre of attention. It featured a square neckline and a black elongated belt that cinched her waist quite loose and almost ended near her ankles. She added more sparkle to the look with hoop earrings and pointed-toe pumps from Christian Louboutin.

For the Livaeco Global Spa Fit And Fab Awards 2021, the star picked out an off-shoulder gown that dripped with gold embroidered work. The outfit was decked in sparkly embellishments placed in V-shaped and vertical patterns. It featured a plunging neckline, a drape-like netted detail on the corset, and sheer balloon sleeves that added to the drama. Her red-carpet look was wrapped up with multiple rings and a mini clutch with a chain.

Shilpa gave us major party wear goals in yet another jumpsuit. She picked out a Sebastian Gunawan satin silk one-shoulder jumpsuit that featured a dramatic ruffled sleeve that wrapped a little of her hand. The monochrome outfit had a broadband placed around her midriff which created the illusion of a belt from which cascaded free the flared pants with asymmetric hem. She sealed the look with silver mesh pointed-toe heels, hoop earrings, rings and a bangle.

Shilpa made heads turn in a trendy crisp white shirt and a purple shimmery mini skirt. The white blouse featured a button-up front with a breast patch pocket. The gathered long sleeves of the collared top featured slits on the elbow, giving it a trendy look. Shilpa teamed the white blouse with a violet sequin draped skirt. The mini skirt, made from stretch mesh covered in light-catching paillettes, had a dramatic draped detail to the front. The actor teamed her glamorous look with matching violet shimmery Christian Louboutin pumps. She accessorised the attire with a dainty gold chain adorned with two white stones and several silver rings.

Shilpa laid fashion goals with the right amount of snazz in a bold black crop top and a pair of gold sequin trousers that flattered her shape. The outfit featured a cut sleeves black crop top that came with a tie-up detail at the back and was teamed with a pair of high-waisted flared pants that sported luxury liquid gold sequin all over. Completing her look with a pair of pointed toe bling heels from Christian Louboutin, Shilpa accessorised her look with finger rings and a statement necklace.

Which metallic outfit by the actress is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

