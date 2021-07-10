5 Times Shilpa Shetty picked bright yellow hue and proved to be the eternal sunshine of Bollywood

The evergreen star Shilpa Shetty has a yellow outfit in every silhouette that will steal your heart. We have got all the proof! Check it out.

is definitely one of those stars who stunned Bollywood with her groundbreaking fashion in the ’80s and the ’90s and continues to do so. The diva ruled Bollywood with her incredible acting and heart-robbing dance moves and we aren’t surprised how this yoga enthusiastic cum actress dons any style with complete perfection. Be it western or desi looks, take cues from the one and only Shilpa Shetty to rock all silhouettes glamorously. Here are 5 proofs that sunny shades are her go-to favourites to look top-notch on every occasion.

Bridesmaids, bookmark this gorgeous look for the upcoming wedding. Shilpa looked like a princess in Seema Gujral’s summery hued sharara set crafted using lightweight georgette. Dipped in intricate mirror work embroidery, her bright yellow number is definitely a show-stealing number to stand out from the crowd. The star paired the ethnic look with an ornate oxidised nose pin and juttis from Coral Haze.

Her chrome yellow bandhani lehenga set from Karishma and Ashita bore white dots all over. The set consisted of a flared maxi skirt and a matching crop top featuring a french knot at the centre and voluminous balloon sleeves that brought in the much-needed drama to her ensemble. Shilpa styled her hair in a half-up, half-down style and rounded off her look with neutral makeup and funky accessories.

Shilpa looked drop-dead gorgeous in her one-shouldered shimmery yellow gown from Neetu Rohra. She wore an emerald green bracelet, rings and earrings contrasting her chrome yellow figure-hugging gown. She teamed the look with gold sandals and elevated her style with glam makeup featuring perfectly filled-in brows, red lips and contoured cheekbones.

Her recent post on Instagram saw Shilpa wearing a yellow shirt with dramatic wing-like elongated sleeves and an A-line pencil skirt looking like a modern angel. She opted for yellow heels and painted the picture-perfect donning head-toe the sunshine hue. Statement ruby-stone rings and a minimal necklace rounded off her stunning look.

Shilpa made our heart race by taking power dressing a notch higher in an ochre button tailored suit with wide-legged slit trousers from Alina Anwar Couture. She styled the look with a brown Gucci belt and cream stone-embellished Valentino heels. She picked contemporary accessories from Misho Designs and looked jaw-droppingly beautiful and powerful in her statement-making style.

