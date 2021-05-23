5 times Shraddha Kapoor gave us major fashion GOALS with her outfits

Get ready to perfect your fashion style with easy-to-copy references ft. Shraddha Kapoor.

Dress to steal the thunder? Always. Bollywood actress will show you how it’s done in style and ample elegance. When combined, they are all major goals that anyone would want to set for themselves. While she prefers to keep her makeup subtle for most occasions, it's her outfits and accessories that make us want to be as bubbly as her. However, when she decides to go all-out with quirky glam, it is absolutely phenomenal.

Are you willing to take a small risk or play it safe? You can do both with the Haider star’s Instagram as your daily reference book.

Drape yourself in prettiness and all that’ll remind you of the summer sun. Shraddha Kapoor wore this Arpita Mehta saree featuring a sleeveless blouse, mirror work at the saree border, and embroidery spread across with floral charm. Stylist Namrata Deepak kept the look on point with a maang tikka, bangles, and a potli bag.

The Aashiqui 2 star proves that vacay dreams do come true when coupled with comfortable ensembles. The next time you hit the beach, you know you can pick one Croatian embroidery top and high-waist beige Bermuda shorts detailed with a bow at the front.

Feelin’ the easy-breezy vibe? Throw a sun-kissed look by donning a Bardot bandeau short dress with frills at the hem and a golden chain belt that adds a bling factor to this floral number.

Always wedding-ready, Shraddha will show you that pastels are her favourite. This lavender lehenga by Kresha Bajaj is embroidered with intricate details. We love the smokey eyes and silver accessories with pearls that made her the most ravishing wedding guest there could be.

Working from home? Make it fashionable with a monochrome red jumpsuit. The lapel collar and the wrapped belt adds a sense of sophistication and classy-ness to the frame. Fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri complemented the look with gold hoops and ankle strap heels. Get all prepped to answer 101 zoom calls!

Which outfit do you wish to steal? Let us know in the comments below.

