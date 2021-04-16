5 Times Shraddha Kapoor looked like an ethereal princess in gorgeous desi attires

Shraddha Kapoor is a complete treat in desi attires and here are our top 5 picks from her traditional wardrobe. Check it out

There are some people who can look good in any and everything they wear; right from bikinis to sarees and off-duty casuals. definitely bags a top position on that list and while we’ve already been a fan of her recent summer wardrobe, we got carried away while scrolling her social media feed and came across a few desi gems. From sarees to lehengas and shararas, the actress manages to look jaw-dropping in everything she picks and here are our top favourites.

First up, we have one of the most recent looks that she picked out for her brother’s wedding. The actress picked out a powder blue lehenga by Rahul Mishra that bore floral details all over. Matched with a matching embellished blouse, glowing makeup and beachy waves, the look made it to the top of our summer wedding inspiration. I mean, just look at that!

The Ok Jaanu actress rarely picks up a traditional drape but when she does, she makes sure to steal the cake. This mustard yellow Arpita Mehta number is a show-stealer in itself and with neutral makeup and her bouncy mane left down, Shraddha let her outfit do all the talking! Ditching most of her jewellery, Ms Kapoor picked out a contrasting maangtika, making the saree look effortlessly stunning.

While we’re on the topic of sarees, we cannot forget to mention this silk wonder Shradhha picked out from her mom’s closet. Dressed in traditional elements to the T, the gajra, gold jewellery and smokey eyes make for a stunning look making it one of our favourites by the diva.

Moving on, we have this gorgeous lehenga moment that the actress served as she turned show-stopper for Falguni Shane Peacock. The bridal lehenga with a deep-cut blouse, layers of diamond necklaces and a maangtika, the look is a winner! Instead of going traditional with a bun, she let her hair down in soft waves giving all future brides major style cues.

Last but not the least, we have this Anita Dongre lehenga that is another one of our favourites from Shraddha’s wardrobe. The embellished lehenga was given a twist with a long blouse and dupatta making it a different choice as compared to the other traditional lehengas.

Which look by the diva is your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.

