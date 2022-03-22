5 Times Shraddha Kapoor was the perfect bridesmaid in lightweight summer lehengas

The sun is shining bright and we can say it with full affirmation that the cool weather is long gone. Summer is that time of the year when you need to pull out your shorts and breezy dresses. But in India, summer weddings are quite popular, especially in the month of April and May. Wearing heavy lehengas with all the heavy jewellery and makeup, is just not an option! Here, we have Shraddha Kapoor giving us some bridesmaid wear tips with lightweight lehengas perfect to don for a summer wedding!

Shraddha Kapoor looked super dreamy and straight out of a fairy tale in a pastel floral lehenga set by Krèsha Bajaj. The lehenga featured an off-shoulder green crop top that was adorned with 3D flowers across it as they would grow in a rose garden while golden tassels lined the hem. It was teamed with a matching pastel green lehenga that too entailed multi-coloured floral cut-outs embroidered all over along with intricate embroidery designs. Embellished with beads, sequins, crystals and rhinestones, this lehenga was certainly magical. Shraddha accessorised her look with simply a pair of statement floral shaped earrings.

Shraddha Kapoor’s white lehenga by Anita Dongre featured a blouse with a flattering V-neckline and sheer half sleeves teamed with a voluminous skirt. The ensemble was versatile, easy to wear and came with pockets. The set was crafted in silk and organza that’s voluminous yet lightweight to move and twirl in. The plain base was accented with tone-on-tone embroidery, depicting wild herons along with florals and foliage motifs. A matching dupatta completed the set. The actress simply accessorised the outfit with chunky chaandbalis handcrafted in 22-carat gold with natural uncut diamonds, rubies and emerald.

Shraddha looked like a breath of fresh air as she picked out a pale blue embroidered lehenga by PadmaSitaa for a wedding. The lehenga was a statement on its own with a gold embroidered skirt and blouse. Ms. Kapoor broke the gold monotony with a breezy pastel blue dupatta. The Aashiqui 2 actress completed the attire with a statement-making choker and accessorised further with a matching pair of drop earrings.

Shraddha’s bubbly personality often finds its sartorial match in billowing silhouettes and sweet pastel shades. For a beach wedding, the diva chose an eye-catching Rahul Mishra lehenga. The soothing pastel blue lehenga was adorned in a floaty tulle fabric and featured an ivory blouse, which came completely doused in 3D floral appliqués, with some continuing on the skirt. The skirt was covered in daisies with glimmering sequins. A plain dupatta completed the look. To accessorise her summer-y lehenga, Shraddha Kapoor skipped on everything except for a statement choker with rubies and emeralds.

Shraddha radiated sheer beauty and elegance in a new age green lehenga by Saksha & Kinni. The ensemble featured a printed green skirt paired with a matching strappy blouse that showed enough of her midriff. Now, to give the airy lehenga a modern twist, she layered it up with a breezy cape jacket while ditching the dupatta. Shraddha maintained the simplicity of the look with strappy black heels and accessorising it with metallic hoops.

Which summer ready lehenga by Shraddha Kapoor would you opt for this summer? Let us know in the comments below.

