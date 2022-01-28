5 Times sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor wore same outfits and slayed like pros

This is the cool era of twinning we agree but the high you get when you wear your sibling's outfit is just unparalleled. The formula for this concept is simple, 'Borrow or steal'. This often gives birth to another popular fashion term, 'fashion face-off' which talks about who styled it the best. If you're a Bollywood buff, you'll know this sister duo has been riding on this wave and leaving us in a fashion frenzy with one look at a time.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor both often know how to go bold with outfits. Here's a look at two sisters who wore the same outfit but styled it like no other. Whose game is yay or nay, you decide.

Hello, Yellow!

Back in April 2021, the 21-year-old Khushi picked out a collared yellow ribbed crop top that had a deep V-neckline and teamed it with blue ripped jeans. She wore hoop earrings and a dainty gold neck chain to finish up her sun-kissed glowy look. And, again, she wore the same top recently for a lunch outing with Shanaya Kapoor and friends. But, she paired the top with high-waist beige pants and rounded it out with Dior's saddlebag.

Sister cool, Janhvi took the same yellow top to her pilates session. She stepped out post work-out with this number but she clubbed it with blue boot-cut jeans. She turned up the chic quotient with a zebra-printed hobo bag, hoop earrings, and sporty shoes.

Floral fun

Brunch date or birthday bash on your mind? Pick this flirty fab sleeveless dress. The printed maxi dress entailed a side thigh-high slit and a deep-V ruffled neckline in a tiered manner. This was glammed up with white lace embroidery as well. She wore a sling bag, double gold hoop earrings, neck chain, bangles, and flat footwear as she headed to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's birthday bash.

The Roohi actress took the pretty route too as she donned the same dress. She was photographed with Ishaan Khattar and we saw her style the same pink number with a super tiny bag that had a white twisted rope as the handle.

Black beauties

For the movie premiere of 83, Janhvi wore a velvet black mermaid gown. The off-shoulder ensemble also came with an overlapped feature on the bodice. True, this one is nothing short of impressive, especially with how it is glued to her body so well. She sealed off the red carpet look with sparkly rings and pointed-toe heels.

Khushi had her eyes set on this bodycon outfit as well. She looked alluring when she took it to her friend Aakash Mehta's birthday. Such a doll!

Star slay

Have a soft spot for mini dresses? Join the star power club, quick! The Dhadak actress was papped as she left designer Manish Malhotra's residence. She picked out a star-printed full-sleeved dress that featured a V-neckline which looked striking with ruffles. The side wrap-style feature looked attractive with the frilled border. She nailed the look with white kicks and a side sling bag.

If you have a dinner lined up, be it a date or with your OG gang, wear this dress with white ankle-length socks and sneakers. Go sporty!

Checkmate, we see you!

Khushi dressed up in a suit that bore checkered print in hues like neon pink, black, and white. She rocked it with beige flared pants. Gold hoop earrings, white sneakers, and Prada's black bag concluded her vacation look.

The checkered suit got extra attention from the 24-year-old, Janhvi. But, she swore by a skirt suit play. She wore the warm number with its sleeves rolled up over a ribbed knit white cropped top and combined these two with a high-waist mini skirt that made for a natty co-ord set. Pink pointed-toe heels, a Dior saddle bag, and oversized hoop earrings signed off her look for an event.

Whose style do you dig? Khushi or Janhvi? Let us know in the comments below.

