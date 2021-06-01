5 Times Sonam Kapoor Ahuja made us fall in love with white ensembles

When in doubt to pick a classic hue, take a cue from Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on how to dress up in all things white.

Would you place your fashion bet on all-white ensembles? There’s never a rule to dress this colour right. It’s a hue that is divine, classy and radiates a soothing vibe. Surf through the Aisha actor’s Instagram and you will be drowned with ample proofs that feature avant-garde dressing. On days when you want to sport a white number, go for it and take modish tips from Ahuja’s fashion diaries.

The Neerja star is always up to keep up trends or must I say, the one to “launch trends”. She’s here to redefine what style should look and feel like. Here are a few pictures that give us a peek into the times when Sonam donned white like a divine beauty.

To put on a floral show with lots of glamour, opt for this organza drape from Masaba Gupta & Rhea Kapoor’s collection and team it with a bell-sleeved blouse that entails white daisies and knot tie-up at the front.

Suit up but walk an extra mile. The Pad Man actress wore a Ralph & Russo suit pant set detailed with extended trails that sure emanates a boss lady vibe.

When in the mood to keep things a little eccentric, try this long solid dress that bores full sleeves and a braided belt elevated with tassels at the tip.

Looking like a dream as always, Sonam gave us another tip to get ready for a summer afternoon. Checklist: A Ralph and Russo sleeveless dress with a waist belt, Louis Vuitton mini bag, hoops, shades, and a pair of tan-hued shoes.

Kaftan with a spin? This turtle neck solid kaftan by Valentino features fringes on the sleeves and hem. Isn’t this an absolute treat to the eyes?

