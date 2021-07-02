5 times Sonam Kapoor Ahuja PROVED exaggerated sleeves can elevate a look instantly

Jump on the snazzy sleeves trend with this guide. It’s too good to be ignored!

It’s not often we strive to create a larger-than-life look. But, with Ahuja it is a routine to never keep her style low-key. It’s hard to achieve if you believe in keeping your wardrobe basic. Give her a dress and she’ll show you multifarious ways to style it up that would make you stare at it for a while to get the tricks she used to put the delightful look forward. But, let this not bog down your spirit off wanting to dress up again.

While you may have at through zoom calls hiding your track pants, the tees were the visible factor that made you look fab or unkempt. We have no clue but with a little drama on your shoulders, you would have rocked it is what we feel. Make big sleeves a mood when your outfit needs that element of push. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s affinity for exaggerated sleeves has successfully spread across her roster of ensembles from saree blouses to dresses. It’s beyond dreamy, alluring, and so 2021, if we may say that.

To dress is to have fun always. We see it here, and that’s the Neerja actress for you. Rhea Kapoor styled Sonam in a Ralph & Russo pink gown. Giving us major princess feels in a well-fitted silk taffeta number that featured a sweetheart neckline, and tiered ruffles tailored seamlessly at the hem.

Never the one to look at the dull side. Enter: Looking bright and beautiful in a Hyun Mi Nielsen knee-length yellow dress. The strapless dress featured frayed details at the hem and was flanked by a one-sided sleeve that flowed down into a train, Sonam kept the oomph high.

Another gown, another win. The Delhi-6 actor dressed up in an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s strapless number. The embroidered floor-length bodycon dress bore a sweetheart neckline and a choker woven with the same fabric. To give it a glossy finish, she chose a dazzling organza drape that sat on her hair bun like a veil and landed down as a train on the floor.

To keep the sleeves at the same length sounds mainstream, right? Sonam decked up in the blue gown by Sophie Et Voila was adorned with shimmer at the top and featured tulle fabric from the waist that stood in a pleated manner. A black clutch and a choker accentuated the look.

Digging the puffy sleeves? We sure are. The Aisha diva chose an off-shoulder white Celia Kritharioti dress. The textured number looked so pristine with the flare effect. This makes for a great brunch-ready fit, trust us!



