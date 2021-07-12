5 Times Sonam Kapoor Ahuja proved skirts make for a spellbinding and classy number always

Style your skirts in a manner that is equal parts alluring and comfortable. Read on to follow the fashionable footsteps of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja!

Like the many trends that seem of the moment, skirts have proven to mature with time and appear in many forms. While mini skirts are often deemed to be a cute fit, there’s a lot more the skirts department entails that believes in offering elegance and chic all at once. But, to stay up-to-the-minute with everything fashion, you know with a star like Ahuja, there are notes to grasp and make styling a blissful experience.

If you’re up to bringing in a makeover or going back to the days when dressing up was seen as the source of unwinding, we’re sure this guide can bring in the elevated twist you’re looking for. Read and get ready to style your way through spiffy skirts.

Twirlin’ right in an Emilia Wickstead metallic pleated skirt, the Aisha actress donned a pink close-neck printed sweater from Prada and topped it off with a Bhaane black acid wash jacket. She sealed the breezy look with a pair of red boots, a black beret hat, and a light blue handbag from Odeem.

Want to give co-ordinated outfits a break? This brunch-perfect set is apt if you’re looking for a drama play with sleeves. Sonam opted for a violet skirt and teamed it with a maroon turtle-neck shirt from Valentino. She counted on a broad belt, sling bag, sunglasses, and ankle-length boots to wrap her look.

We love her knack for lending a peppy vibe to this sophisticated skirt suit. The pleated mid-length creamish skirt was clubbed with a double-breasted jacket that featured buttons and a rope-like belt. Beneath it lies a vibrant red turtleneck sweater that matched her boots. If you’re a lover of bucket bags, pick a blue bucket bag because that’s the way to perk it up with colours.

C for Chloe and classy! The Zoya Factor actress opted for a Victorian-inspired black turtleneck top that bore a shirring effect on the neckline that ended at the shoulder line. The pleated top came with balloon sleeves and exaggerated cuffs. To amp it up, she combined it with a double-layered A-line skirt with tie-up detail at the side. With a mini black handbag and boots, she made for an on the fleek case.

Go with the flow and you’ll get the art of layering right. The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga starlet picked out three-piece linen set from A.W.A.K.E. Mode. The monochrome set comprised of a loose-fitted blazer, waistcoat, and maxi-length skirt that was designed with front slit detail. She signed off the overall fit with a pair go brown lace-ups.

