5 Times Sonam Kapoor Ahuja proved that you should leave it to mini bags to make massive style statements

If bags dominate your closet more than clothes, we can officially label you as a “bag buff”. Bags remain a closet essential for the very guessable reason being it can store a few or more items depending on the luggage space available to you. While the popular quote says, “You’re never fully dressed without a smile”, are you even ready to head out without a bag in hand? There’s more to the former statement. While totes, sling, shoulder, and fanny bags have been riding on a strong and stellar wave, we see ourselves wanting to add petite and cute bags to our closet.

Can we say, mini bags that are easy to travel with? If you need some inspiration that can help your bags speak for themselves just like your outfits always do, we’ve some super adorable and hard-to-miss references of bags from the ever-quirky, talented, and one-of-kind fashion icon, actress Ahuja. The one who also unapologetically makes bold choices with her ensembles, she’s the best we could take some tips to accentuate your daily style.

Sarees are born to rule but with your mini white bag playing as your favourite arm candy, there’s going to be a rush of compliments. The Neerja actress picked out a Rubeus Milano bag that featured silk top handles to complement her glam look.

Dresses and clutches share a long-lived bond. There’s something better too, switch up your party-perfect like Sonam chose to partner her white and black number with a Judith Leiber black coin purse that had a chain making it easy to carry and also reduces the chances of you forgetting it behind I a spot you wouldn’t remember again.

You may see yourself team potli bags with your ethnic outfits such as kurtas, lehengas, or sarees. Try what Sonam picked to the club with her brown brocade kurta set. A silver hexagon-shaped bag with dual rings did stand out as it broke the colour monotony.

A red monochrome two-piece formal look needn’t travel a distance to up your style. But, a chain bag acting as your outfit’s second belt is equally good. The Veere Di Wedding actor styled her classy ensemble with an Ulyana Sergeenko brown suede mini bag reminiscent of a coin purse that was held perfect by a gold chain.

A mini bag made to deliver a chic case. The Aisha starlet opted for an all-red gown that was perfectly put together with the tiny weeny S’uvimol snakeskin bag that made for an easy-going look.

