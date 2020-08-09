5 Times Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone set fashion trends by dressing EXACTLY like each other

Both, Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have proved that they are on top of their fashion game time and again. Take a look at the 5 times they sported similar outfits and kickstarted trends!

Ahuja has always been known for her deep-rooted knowledge in fashion. She has always been on top of her game when it comes to trends, styles, silhouettes and more. Very rarely, has the actress gone wrong with her outfits in the public eye.

switched up her fashion game a while ago when Sonam recommended she get a better stylist on Koffee with Karan! Since then, there has been no stopping the bombshell who has been putting forward look after look and is today considered as one of the best-dressed actress' in the industry.

So when both Sonam and Deepika wear a particular outfit, style or silhouette, you know it is bound to be a huge trend. Take a look at all the times both the divas set the floor for fashion by sporting similar outfits and kickstarting trends.

To promote Neerja, Sonam opted for a colourful embroidered kurta by Anamika Khanna. It bore a high neck and a slit that went up to her waist in the middle.

For the promotions of Tamasha, Deepika Padukone opted for a similar outfit by Anamika Khanna but styled it differently and gave the ethnic outfit a casual twist in blue jeans.

Sonam then opted for an off-shoulder oversized white top that she styled with matching white culottes and tan shoes.

Deepika wore the same top while in Madrid for an award show and styled it in a more fun way, with white shorts beneath.

While Sonam pulled her hair up for a chic look, DP styled hers into voluminous waves for a more glam look.

Seems like both the divas have a liking for Anamika Khanna's outfits!

Both Sonam and Deepika wore the same crop top and flared pants by the design and only changed their shrugs!

Sonam's black one bore an embroidered collar and ruffles along the front. Deepika's, on the other hand, bore exaggerated pleats and ruffles at the shoulders, making for a dramatic look.

Statement pants are never a bad idea and it is yet another thing both the actresses agreed upon. Sonam went all out and picked out a blingy shrug and matching flared pants that she wore with a crop top.

Deepika kept it simple and wore her paper bag gold pants with a simple tank top.

Pantsuits are never a bad idea. But bold, bright coloured ones can be tricky to pull off.

Sonam Kapoor loves her red pantsuit and has worn different ones on multiple occasions.

Deepika promptly followed suit and joined the bandwagon by sporting a bright red number while promoting Chhapaak.

Which actresses style do you like better - Sonam Kapoor or Deepika Padukone? Comment below and let us know.

