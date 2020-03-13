5 Times Taimur Ali Khan bowled us over with his Nawabi style and we just cannot get enough of it

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public/5_times_taimur_ali_khan_bowled_us_over_with_his_nawabi_style.jpg?itok=L8SLf2TE

Like a true Nawab offspring, Taimur Ali Khan has managed to steal our hearts with his kurtas. Check out all the looks that have managed to bowl us over

The little Nawab, Taimur Ali Khan has managed to steal millions of hearts and there’s no denying that! With age that you can count on your fingers, the little prince has definitely managed to have thousands of fans across the country. Now, with a gene pool like that of the Kapoors and Pataudi’s, the little munchkin becoming an internet sensation is not even surprising. I mean just look at his parents!!

But, looks like the little Nawab has not only acquired their DNA but also the way his parents dress. While we know that Kareena is solely responsible for his fashionable looks, we cannot wait but gasp on how the toddler is already making a statement with his fashionable looks.

From wearing tiny sneakers at the airport to always being on point with his fashionable look, the youngest Khan has time and again left the world gasping with his immensely cute looks. But, keeping the legacy alive, he has definitely taken the whole Nawabi style a generation ahead. Here are all the ones that stole our heart.

Twinning with the whole family:

The little munchkin was last seen in this all-white ensemble at Holi as he was twinning with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan and daddy, Saif.

Going Desi with Kareena Kapoor Khan:

At Armaan Jain’s wedding, the little munchkin was seen wearing a custom (yes, custom, you read it right!) set by Raghavendra Rathore.

Twinning with Daddy:

We cannot get over him twinning with his father - in Rajesh Pratap Singh’s creation. He looks like a true prince in a white kurta.

At ’s wedding:

Talking about royalty, how can we forget his adorable look during Sonam Kapoor’s wedding. He debuted his cute ponytail with a blush pink kurta. We just couldn’t take our eyes off him.

Desi Diwali:

Lastly, we cannot get over how the little munchkin rocked the kurta and pyjama with a matching jacket showing off his true Nawabi lineage.

Here’s more evidence that his little Nawabi style is to die for:

Do you think that Taimur Ali Khan will grow up to become a bigger fashion icon? Let us know in the comments section below.

