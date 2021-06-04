5 Times Tara Sutaria gave us bride’s maid style inspiration in gorgeous lehengas

The millennial star is just a few films old yet has won our hearts with her gorgeous lehenga collection. Read on to decode her stylish looks.

The Bollywood newbie who made her debut in 2019 starring opposite Tiger Shroff in Student Of The Year 2 caught the eyes of fashion police for her impeccable sartorial choices. She graced several red carpet events and rose to fame even among the netizens with stylish photo shoots. Soon she became a millennial fashion inspiration to millions out there. One thing that we can’t miss admiring is how Tara looks stunning in both ethnic and modern outfits equally. Digging into her ethnic fashion archive we bring to 5 of her most amazing looks in lehengas. Take inspiration from the diva to ace the bride’s maid style this season.

Wearing her widest smile Tara Suaria was a vision to behold in Punit Balana’s blush pink lehenga. Its pastel tone and subtle charm can effortlessly make one look grand without going overboard. She just opted for emerald and gold danglers from Shree Jewellers and ditched heavy-duty accessories keeping the look as elegant as possible. The lehenga bore a mulmul base along with interesting Dori work making it a perfect pick for a bride’s maid look.

Tara Sutaria’s lehenga from Armaan Jain’s sangeet is what dreams are made of. The Manish Malhotra ivory creation featured a sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline, a sheer embellished lace dupatta and a billowing skirt. Credits for its luxe look can be given to the embroidery work including foil with shimmery cut-dana and tiny pearls. The star looked ethereal in her milky white with gold lehenga and the kaleidoscope of floral and geometric motifs made it a winning choice for grand celebrations.

Opting for a less is more look, Tara picked peach and white lehenga from luxury evening wear label, Silai. The sleeveless blouse bore all the sparkles and glitters to add oomph to her air-light attire. She carried a matching pearl-like clutch from Be Chic By Sneh Sandhu and accessorised up with minimalistic jewels from Minawala. The simple and plain off-white skirt balanced the blouse’s bling and she signed off her look with party-ready makeup featuring dark smokey eyes.

Tara’s golden lehenga is a show stopper number by Anamika Khanna that she sported at DeeVeer’s wedding reception. The contemporary designer lehenga featured a deep V neck embroidered blouse with cape style jacket and flowy skirt. The star looked ravishing in it though the real highlight was her statement Polki choker by Farah Khan World. She paired nude heels and rounded off the look with a sleek hairdo, red lips, kohl-rimmed eyes and blushed cheeks.

Spicing up the summer wedding season with a breathtaking look, Tara recently took to Instagram a gorgeous picture in a multi-coloured Ritu Kumar lehenga. The goosebumps-inducing lehenga consisted of a printed orange blouse featuring layered ruffle sleeves and a deep V neckline, the shawl matched her blouse and bore the same embellished detailing as seen in her neckline. The dramatic skirt featured intricate detailed floral patterns in shades of orange, yellow, red and green. Tara looked like a princess wearing heavy royal earrings, stacked up gold bangles and a statement ring. The bindi and neatly tied hair in bun gave her vibrant look a true Indian essence.

