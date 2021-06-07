5 Times Tara Sutaria inspired us to wear white for a ROMANTIC date night look

The Marjaavaan actress can’t get enough of her cosy white outfits. Take inspiration from her to rock a simple yet stunning style for your next date night in white.

Red has always been the classic colour for a romantic date night look. It has love written all over it and is a symbolic way of affirming your interest in the date and subtly screaming your excitement for the day in style. But looking at Tara Sutaria’s collection of chic white ensembles we doubt if red is cool enough for a casual date. With a White hue’s simplicity and elegance, it gives a calm and composed aura. If you are looking for a perfect date night style that isn’t overboard or too risky, take cues from Tara and pick white outfits to make a minimal yet stylish fashion statement.

Wearing her widest smile and holding a glass of wine Tara looked picture perfect in her sheer white dress. The embroidered mini dress featured a plunging V neckline, three-fourth sleeves and a bit of bling to make it party-ready. It bore embroidered geometric patterns in white and Tara paired the look with a pair of matching long earrings and a black bag. A sleek ponytail, glossy pink lips, fox-eye eye makeup and loads of blush and highlighter perfected her date night look.

Proving satin dresses never go out of style, Tara picked a white satin slip dress and teamed it with a pair of silver stilettos and a box clutch to look fabulous at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s house party. She kept the look classic and minimal with her go-to poker-straight hair and glammed up with hints of blush and nude lips. Her elegant white luxe look is perfect for a last-minute date night look that will get your man gasping for air!

A simple white denim mini skirt and white crop top were enough to spice up Tara’s off duty style. Her distressed denim skirt is a trendy and stylish pick to wear to dates, clubbing, even to run casual errands or if you are doing it all on the same day. Tara’s all-white look is simply perfect! Team it up with white sneakers to give a sporty touch or nude heels to finish the look in style. Tara signed off her look with embellished chappals and accessorised up with a couple of chic bracelets and aviators.

Tara looked absolutely stunning in her little white dress. Her corset-style mini strapless dress bore a sweetheart neckline, floral applique work and lace detailing. Her body-hugging off-shoulder number featured ruffles towards the hem. Embellished purple pencil heels brought in a pop of colour to add oomph to her cutesy white dress. Tara looked super elegant and ravishing with dewy makeup, nude lips and sleek hair.

Keeping it casual and trendy, the Student of the Year 2 actress sported a fun look donning a white front-tie crop top and matching midi skirt. The hand-embroidered Anita Dongre number had intricate floral detailing in blue. Tara complimented the fresh look with yellow heels and looked fabulous in her white co-ord set. Pink lips, smokey eyes and contoured cheekbones signed off her stunning look.

