5 Times Tara Sutaria looked like an angel from heaven in a radiant white lehenga

Tara Sutaria’s natural beauty and ultra-glam style quotient is something that we absolutely cannot get enough of! From starring in Disney shows to Bollywood movies, Tara has come a long way and is a favourite among the youth. Apart from her relatable acting skills and impeccable singing skills, she is also widely famous for her fashion sense and choice in outfits. For various events, Tara has been seen dolled-up in pristine white lehengas. White has become quite a famous colour for the wedding season and bridesmaid looks. As a bridesmaid, you want to make a strong style statement without stealing the limelight from the bride. Hence, white is just the perfect colour for that. Here, we have all the times Tara looked radiant in white lehengas.

Tara Sutaria jumped onto the all-white bandwagon as she was spotted wearing a white lehenga designed by Gaurav Gupta. The outfit featured a strappy ruched blouse, a voluminous ruffled skirt and a matching dupatta. What actually set the lehenga apart was the uneven hemline and pleated panel that added an interesting element to the otherwise plain attire. Tara added a touch of drama to her all-white attire by opting for shoulder-grazing chandbalis. She further completed the look with white white block heels bearing ice blue straps.

Tara looked like an angel in white as she was seen posing in a minimalistic white lehenga from the label, Silai. The outfit featured a plain white sheer lehenga that was adorned in a silk border at the hemline and a shimmery off-white border at the waist. The lehenga was paired with a strappy blouse decked in shimmer that matched the border at the waist. She teamed the ensemble with a sheer white dupatta, statement chandbalis, a ring and a white clutch.

For Armaan Jain and Annisa Malhotra’s post-wedding sangeet party, the actress opted for another snowy number. The show-stopping white and soft gold lehenga by Manish Malhotra comprised a sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline, a dupatta and a billowing skirt. The organza lehenga was enhanced with embroidery work with shimmery cutdana and tiny pearls. The blouse was decked in cutdana embroidery, while the dupatta featured floral motifs. She paired the ensemble with a choker, matching earrings and a delicate ring, all encrusted with pearls, jade coloured gemstones and uncut diamonds. She also added a silver potli bag to the look.

Tara opted for yet another white and gold lehenga by Anamika Khanna for and ’s wedding reception. The contemporary lehenga featured an embroidered blouse bearing a deep, bold V-neckline with a cape style jacket and a flowy satin-silk skirt. The star looked resplendent as she teamed the modish attire with a statement choker and nude heels.

Tara Sutaria walked the ramp as the perfect modern bride as she was dressed in a white voluminous lace lehenga from Shehla Khan’s bridal collection. The lehenga was the perfect combination of modern yet classic as it featured a strappy blouse paired with a matching voluminous tulle skirt. Tara also teamed the all-white outfit with a veil. The simplicity of the lehenga enhanced Tara’s natural beauty. She accessorised the outfit with diamond earrings and a statement bracelet.

Which white lehenga worn by Tara Sutaria is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

