5 Times Tara Sutaria looked like a ‘desi kudi’ & stole our hearts with her gorgeous desi outfits

Tara Sutaria and desi outfits are a match made in heaven and here are the top 5 times she stole our hearts. Check it out

No matter what the festival or occasion, celebs love to go desi with their outfit choices and Tara Sutaria is definitely on top of that list. The actress leaves no stone unturned when it comes to picking out the perfect traditional outfit. From sarees to anarkalis and lehengas, the Student of the Year 2 actress has worn it all and here are our top 5 desi looks by the diva.

Lehengas seem to be Tara’s recent favourite desi outfit and this gold and ivory Manish Malhotra fits her style perfectly. The embellished lehenga skirt paired with a matching dupatta is quite the statement in its own. Tara is a modern girl and the plunging blouse adds that element to the desi look and it’s quite the treat. With sleek straight hair and a choker, the look is definitely a winner.

Tara Sutaria is a fan of sarees but rarely opts for a drape but, when she does, she makes sure to have all eyes on her. This gorgeous chikankari saree is a treat in its own and the classic drape was elevated with her blushed makeup. She then opted for statement earrings and let her hair down in soft waves to let her saree do all the talking.

While Tara often chooses modern elements in her desi looks, this Anita Dongre lehenga was a different one. She styled the lehenga in a classic manner while opting for a sleek bun with gajra to elevate the look. She looked like the perfect ‘desi kudi’ in the pastel pink number and we are in awe!

Another one of our favourite looks is this silk kurta set that she managed to elevate with layers of chunky silver jewellery. Classic kohl-rimmed eyes and voluminous curls added extra oomph to the look. With pointy high heels and sheer dupatta, the actress completed her look.

Last, but not least, we have this stunning Manish Malhotra anarkali in red. Tara styled it with a sleek bun and bindi giving it that authentic desi look. She then took the look to a whole new level by colour blocking it with a purple embellished dupatta.

Which desi look by Tara Sutaria is your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday: Here’s all the at home date night outfit inspiration you need

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×