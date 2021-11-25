5 Times Tara Sutaria proved black outfits deserve to be seen the most when jet setting

In your definition who makes for a pro-traveller? The one who packs ten bags or the one who swears by smart packing? The ideal thing to do would be to pick a legendary hue and anything that speaks infinitely of the season's comfort for you. Need references that have us so obsessed? Tara Sutaria may take white often when in the city but she mostly prefers to be in black outfits when catching a flight.

We absolutely believe it’s good to have options that are a little too chic, easy to fall in love with, and re-create. Demands sorted? So, here’s the best we’ve combed from the soon-to-debut, Tadap movie actress’ airport style diaries.

You know when you spot too many boots, that’s the hot pick you need. But, make it as black as your outfit. The 26-year-old wore a high-neck oversized black jumper which was teamed with skinny jeans. Thigh-high black boots, a Coach tote bag, and a customised mask make us all want to wear these for life.

Here’s a natty proof of what makes going monochrome the best. Pick out a crew-neck black tee and club it with the ever-raging biker shorts. Having a relaxed flight now seems like a thing of the present, isn’t it? Opt for black shoes and a luxe Louis Vuitton tote bag to amp up your sporty outfit.

What takes one to be a hot traveller, you wonder? Here’s the answer a millennial would appreciate. The Marjaavaan actress opted for a turtle-neck sleeveless black top which she tucked inside blue denim pants that were held tight with a Gucci belt. Black glossy shoes, rectangular sunnies, and her go-to Louis Vuitton tote bag upped her chic girl look.

Tara is no doubt a fan of customised goodies. To have your name etched on your passport holder isn’t the only cool thing the world has discovered, the Student of the Year 2 has a mask and now a hooded black zipper jacket with a printed smiley and her name in caps. She finished off her look with her favourite black shoes and a black mask. Simply cute!

Want to keep your style free from drama? You’ve trusted black outfits so far and here’s another no-fail look. Everything looks better when you have a crop top in the picture. You could go for a jacket or a trench coat to keep you warm and to work the monotone look, wear this with jogger pants and the chunky sneakers you can’t pass a location without its presence. A mask and a tote are a mandate when travelling out and up.

