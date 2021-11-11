5 Times Tara Sutaria stole our hearts in vibrant outfits by ace designer Punit Balana

Tara Sutaria is one of the most stunning Bollywood actresses whose fashion choices have never disappointed us. She slays ethnic outfits like no other and we love each one of them. The diva is mostly seen donning Punit Balana ensembles and her favourite designer creates magic with his artistic mind fusing traditional aesthetics with modern design. Wedding functions, poojas or be it any celebrations, take style inspiration from the gorgeous Tara Suatria to look glam and fab! Here are 5 times she slayed in Punit Balana ensembles.

Her off-beat look in a red dhoti saree featuring a crushed pallu and mirror work embroidered sleeveless blouse was an awe-inspiring look. Giving the ethnic ensemble a millennial touch the designer had incorporated fashion elements into her ensemble that made it look iconic. The saree was pleated in the front while an embellished belt cinched her waist and held it in place. Tara glammed up with glossy pink lips, bronzer, highlighter and rounded off the look with a sleek centre-parted hairdo and matching pink heels.

For Marjaavaan promotions, she picked out a black sharara set by Punit Balana that bore gold embroidery work all over her strappy kurta and flared pants. Her elegant look was upped with her loose wavy hair and simple makeup. Tara complimented her glam ethnic look with gold dangle earrings and a matching ring. Her black sharara set is a stunning choice to look every bit stylish and traditional for a wedding.

Tara Sutaria looked like a princess in her sunshine hued lehenga that featured intricate mirror work and embroidery designs. A couple of lateens hung loosely from her waist and she sported a matching dupatta with a scalloped hem on her right arm. She kept the look minimal with a statement-making choker necklace as her only choice of jewellery and rounded off her enchanting style with a fresh dewy skin with basic eyeliner and pink glossy lips.

She made an outstanding statement in her Punit Balana turquoise lehenga that consisted of a halter-neck blouse and turquoise silk chanderi skirt. Her backless blouse featured a plunging neckline and multi-coloured floral resham embroidery. She opted for dewy makeup, kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara laden eyelashes and dark shade eye shadow. The diva looked absolutely gorgeous in her blue lehenga that we wish we had!

The SOTY 2 actress walked the ramp for the designer at Lakme Fashion Week 2020 in a pinkish white high-waisted lehenga. Her flowy skirt had a knot detailing at the waist with elaborate floral danglers and the sleeveless choli featured a scooped neckline and floral embroidery work in gold. She elevated her look with pearl and gold earrings, bangles and a round ring and completed her glam avatar with neutral makeup, filled in her brows and she let down her tousled wavy locks.

Which of her stunning Punit Balana ensemble would you pick for a wedding ceremony? Tell us in the comments below.

