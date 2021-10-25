5 Times Tara Sutaria took her fashion game a notch higher in GLAMOROUS festive ready ethnic outfits

Tara Sutaria’s fashion is something we are all hearts for! It’s usually chic, relaxed and laid back with a trendy touch of millennial style. From monotone co-ord sets to corset-style dresses, she is always ahead of trends and sure knows how to pull off both western and ethnic looks in her own glam style. While her modern looks are everything trendy and sophisticated, her traditional look has a separate fanbase. From grand lehengas to fuss-free kurta suits, Tara styles her look in a gorgeous way robbing our hearts with her dashing look. This Diwali, take cues from the SOTY 2 actress to up your fashion game the festive ready style.

A few months back when Sabyasachi X H&M collab was all the rage, Tara Sutaria picked out a striped multi-colour kaftan from the collection and styled it up in the most glorious way. The boho look and sequin work on the kaftan reverberated the festive spirit and Tara’s glam make-up just elevated the style quotient of her look. Chunky gold statement hoop earrings, matching rings, sleek centre-parted hairdo rounded off her chic and fabulous style.

Her Indo Western look in a pre-draped dhoti-style saree by Punit Balana is a winning choice to stand out from the crowd this Diwali. The colour is just perfect and suits all complexions. Tara nailed the look with subtle glam makeup featuring nude lips, lots of blush and smokey eyes. Her sleek centre-parted hairdo gave her Indian wear a modern breeze. Her modern drape featured a crushed pallu, pleated front and embroidered sleeveless blouse.

Her Diwali-ready get up in a gorgeous and regal Manish Malhotra creation was all things dreams are made of. Her ensemble consisted of a royal red Anarkali kurta, purple silk dupatta and pastel green palazzo pants. Her kurta bore zari work and heavy embroidery. Tara glammed up with kohl rimmd eyes, tiny black bindi and heavy gold jhumkas. She tied her hair back into a bun and adorned it with fresh jasmine. The matching pair of grand gold juttis sealed her look perfect.

For Sabyasachi's 20 years celebration bash, Tara donned a beautiful gown by the designer and looked like a doll in it. Her strapless navy blue number featured a sweetheart neckline, corset bodice, embroidered net skirt and a belt that cinched at her waist. Giving us princess vibes, the diva styled it up with a statement choker neckpiece and wore dewy makeup and completed her style with her open hair in soft waves.

The Marjaavaan actress looked stunning in a pearl white lehenga with shimmery embroidery and a sleeveless cape. Her offbeat look by ace designer Anamika Khanna was luxe festive ready number that's ideal to look extra-ordinary without going overboard. The plunging neckline and breezy look of her skirt amped up her sensuous style. Tara kept the look minimal with a choker necklace and rings and rounded off the look with poker straight hair and subtle glam makeup.

Which of her glamorous ethnic looks would you opt for this Diwali? Tell us in the comments below!

ALSO READ: Man Crush Monday: 8 Times Ranveer Singh showed he can master ethnic wear like a pro