5 Times Tara Sutaria's airport style was all in its fashionable glory with white ensembles

We're ready to go on a fan mode. Trust Tara Sutaria when you want to give airport-style a big tweak. Although she prefers to stay partial to white ensembles, rewriting your style can be gratifying and we have proofs here. You ought to admit that vacations are the light we all need and no high numbers can ever suffice. The limit is boundless and with the many vibrant hues wrapping your looks this summer, we're here to show you that white isn't the hue that belongs to the last season.

Check out these five looks if you're looking for a fashion haul as a traveller. Let's do what we love the most, speak chic business now.

The summer winner we can't stop loving: maxi dresses. Tara was a slayer in a monotone white sleeveless dress from The Laso. The deep V-neckline maxi number had gathered-like stitching, which also looked like a tiered detail. A Coach tote bag, pointed-toe brown ASOS suede boots, and Cartier's oversized sunnies, all together made this breezy look a beautiful one.

We don't see winter any more, but when we see a jumper as comfy and natty as this one, we're ready to break the rules. (The sweaty season, please be kind) The Heropanti 2 actress rocked an oversized knitted jumper which entailed a V-neck, full sleeves, and a cropped hem. As a slayer would always do, she sealed off her airport look with white skinny-fit jeans, her go-to tote bag, tinted sunnies, gold mini hoop earrings, and black shoes.

A cute dress? It's a yes and never a no. The Tadap actress looked like a pretty lily in an immaculate tea-length dress. The monochrome off-shoulder dress hugged her body and looked appealing with schiffli embroidery and scalloped hem. We're convinced that this can be our date outfit, follow Tara's tips. Style it with ankle-strap stilettos and earrings.

A desi look to the airport? Yes, if you're running late to a wedding or otherwise. Clad in a Sukriti & Aakriti sharara suit, the strappy kurta top and flared pants had embroidered designs and rusted gold foil borders attached to them. This was teamed with a dupatta made to look striking with gold sequins and tassels. Follow the best tradition, tie your look together with juttis and jhumkas can look stunning.

Sporty and so cool, couple goals! The Marjaavaan actress got an athleisure look right in a cropped white tee with a crew neck and clubbed it with high-waisted tights. A jacket wrapped around her waist, a pink baseball New York Yankees cap, sunglasses, a mini handbag, and fleecy slip-on.

Which look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

