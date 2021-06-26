5 Times Taylor Swift looked like a bed of roses in floral outfits

Taylor Swift promises that we will not find another like her as she steps out in these ravishing floral outfits.

Taylor Swift has been a youth icon for as long as we can remember and she has effortlessly managed to still thrive in the minds of the youth. Her music genre has remained the same and her songs have been a go-to for a lot of us. It is certainly true when they say, “Once a Swiftie, always a Swiftie”. Apart from her mesmerising voice and relatable songs, Taylor is also known to make a strong style statement everytime she steps out. Her long legs and petite frame makes it easy for her to pull off any outfit. From solids to prints to sequins, she looks good in everything she wears. However, we have time and again spotted her rocking the floral print the best. So here, we have some of our favourite floral outfits by Taylor Swift.

Taylor swift looked like a fresh meadow as she attended the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards wearing a bodycon floral dress by Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia. The full-sleeved dress was adorned with hand-embroidered flowers over a beige organza. The high-neck dress took the floral bandwagon to the next level. The singer ditched the accessories and simply opted for blush pink tie-up heels.

Taylor looked like she came right out of a fairytale as she walked the red carpet in a floral gown on the occasion of the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards. The satin silk gown by Etro was decked in huge yellow floral print all over and featured a long train. The gown bore a plunging V-neckline and a cut-out at the front that highlighted the singer’s curves. Taylor chose minimalism as she simply wore dangle earrings.

If there was a demonstration for royalty, it would definitely be Taylor Swift. She looked resplendent as she walked the red carpet at the Cats premiere in a ruby floral fil coupé satin gown by Oscar de la Renta. The red and black colourblocked strapless gown not only looked magical but was also a dream come true for modern girls since it featured pockets. Taylor completed the look with delicate dangle earrings.

The Folklore singer left the audience in complete awe of her as she walked the pink carpet at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in an embellished floral mini dress by Zuhair Murad. The sequined full-sleeved dress was decked in a floral print in the shades of pink, red, purple and green over the black sequins. It featured a cut-out in the back which balanced out the silhouette. She teamed the dress with dark green ankle-strap heels with an open toe.

Apart from her astonishing red carpet looks, Taylor Swift also brought in florals in her casual wear. She was spotted in a floral short jumpsuit that made for a perfect wear for summer. The white jumpsuit was decked in bottle green flowers and featured a collared neckline and a brown belt that cinched at the waist. The 31-years-old singer teamed a grey handbag with the outfit and added a contrasting touch to the look with mustard yellow heels.

