5 Times Taylor Swift proved pleated skirts are an unfailing pick for all events

Heading out now doesn’t seem like a distant or rather an unachievable reality, right? While you have your face enveloped with a mask or face shield on, the humidity outside can instantly get you to sweat. While this is unskippable, you can always opt for a relaxing outfit. Pleats are one such kind that bare vertical lines on them and are easy to gel with anything and everything making them super versatile. Few things just make sure to soothe our eyes at just a glance. This is something we’d relate to the American singer, Taylor Swift’s choice of outfits. Her style is often easy to decode as she keeps it relevant and comfortable rather than donning for unrealistic fits that fail to work.

Here are a few references sourced for you from us to help round out your closet with playful, and impressive pleated skirts that will keep you company all year round.

Time for a shopping spree during the day? If you wish to bundle up, go for a cable knitted black sweater like Taylor Swift. She kept her street style look vibrant as she donned a yellow pleated skirt and clubbed it with magenta-hued ballet shoes and a cobalt blue handbag.

Got an event to hit? If you’re up for a color-blocking moment, this is the vibe you can dig. The singer graced the red carpet with a two-piece Atelier Versace set to attend the 2016 Grammy Awards. She paired up an orange strapless crop top with a pink pleated maxi skirt that bore a slit that flows down from her waist giving us a picture of her slender figure.

Metallics aren’t a fashion mood of late. They’ve made impactful moments for a long time now. Taylor dazzled in multi-coloured ensembles at the SiriusXM Studios. She tucked in the Marco de Vincenzo rib-knit sweater with a glitter pleated skirt. With t-strap heels, she wrapped up the look.

An all-black aesthetic makes a statement on its own without any extra effort and here’s the evidence. She glittered up the stage in Times Square with her sweater and box pleat skirt. The magic here also lies in the stockings and glitter shoes.

Can any attire get the better of her? She rules it and that’s about it. She gave us many details to zoom into here with a Roberto Cavalli number. The full-sleeved lace top was tailored with ruffles and the satin three-coloured mini skirt had tiny pleats. The knee-high boots deserve more hearts than one.

