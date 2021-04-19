5 Times Vidya Balan chose to add SPICE to her sarees with off beat style elements

Vidya Balan is the queen of rocking sarees and here are our top 5 favourites! Check it out

When it comes to sarees, there are a few celebrities who have found their place and feel extremely comfortable and stylish in these traditional drapes. Celebs like , , , have been making sure to rock these drapes like a pro on every occasion they get. Topping this list is Vidya Balan who has not only managed to rock every saree in style but also made us fall in love with them. Vidya Balan’s social media feed is filled with outfit inspirations and a saree is one of the most prominent attire she loves.

While rocking a classic drape is one of her favourites, she often manages to add spice to her sarees by picking off-beat style elements. You can always count on Balan to bring something new to the table and we have enough proof!

The actress has always been ahead of the fashion curve when it comes it comes to trendy saree styles. The classic draped saree features a wrist hole with design elements that takes it a notch higher. It’s definitely a new style element and with sleek hair and minimal jewellery, the actress is rocking it like a pro!

Not just new styles of sarees, but she even manages to give the world major cues with the way she drapes and styles her sarees. She is often adding modern touches to her looks with belts and jewellery. It not only adds additional elements but also cinches her waist for added definition.

Talking about style cues, we love how she manages to raise the bar as she layers the sarees with jackets and long tops. It’s quite the hack to elevate a simple saree and add that extra bit of oomph.

While blouses can be a great element to experiment with, she often switches it up with a shirt or a long flowy top. Draping a simple saree around a statement piece like that can not only take the look to the next level but also works as a great hack when you want to mix and match outfits.

Last but not the least, the actress often elevates her simple sarees with an addition of an extra drape or a dupatta. It’s an easy hack that every girl can use when they need to add that extra oomph to any saree they’re donning!

What do you think of Vidya’s style? Let us know in the comments section below.

