5 Times when Alia Bhatt’s vacay vibe was much better than a runway

We all know Alia’s fashion game is on point, any event or occasion she always looks like a million bucks. But there are a few times when she brings a chic vibe to her street style. Here are our picks of those times.

Let’s talk about ’s vacation style game. She is usually always impeccably styled and looks the best at most events. But her off duty attire is completely amazing too. When she’s just hanging out around the streets of LA or basking in some vacay glow, she really has her style statement bang on. Be it a cool safari jumpsuit or some fun co-ords, and then, of course, she clicks the best pictures.

Here are our favourite looks from Alia’s street style wardrobe.

Co-ords are such an easy pick especially when you’re on vacation. Don’t have to think about pairing things with each other, but you can also wear these as separates if you’d want to. This checkered piece from Summer Somewhere Shop just looks so comfortably chic.

An oversized blazer-dress and some knee-high boots. We love how this looks and then, of course, there’s the LA sun changing the entire game! The sleek bun just adds to the whole look.

Outside clothes that feel like inside clothes, what’s not to like about that. Co-ords look like Alia’s favourite pick. This colourful number from Peter Pilotto could brighten up anyone’s mood.

Plandid or candid aside, but can we just appreciate everything about this picture on the streets of LA. An A-line midi like this one is the right pick on vacation. This particular type of dress is so versatile. You can wear this with sneakers and a backpack, or with heels and a sling bag like Alia did or just pair it with a denim jacket and some boots. This is one important dress!

Kaftan? Sure! It is such an easy but underrated garment. It’s gotten a bad rep for not giving you the right silhouette or making you look “frumpy”. But that’s absolutely not it. The right kind of kaftan which is cinched at the waist could look effortless and comfortable at the same time.

Do you also like Alia’s vacay vibe? Who else looks stunning on vacation? Let us know in the comments.

