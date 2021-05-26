5 Times celebs showed us there is never a dull moment with silver ensembles

Say it with us: Slay in silver and turn on the fierce mode in these party-ready shimmery numbers!

Silver-hued outfits with shimmer sprinkled on them have always remained a favourite in every celeb’s closet. Thanks to its sparkly vibe it has gained momentum over the years and will promise to make you shine and sizzle. Bollywood divas have proven their love for silver shimmery outfits for their uber-classy appeal that can be donned to any occasion. A little or too much sparkle can go a long way and if you’re feeling a little low today, you could use this fashion guide to cheer you up a little, maybe?

We’re elated to share our silver edit with you. Nobody gets too dull your sparkle, so why hamper your fashion moments? Go give yourself a starry treat!

The Gunjan Saxena actress, Janhvi Kapoor showed us that all that glitters is silver this time around when she donned a metallic body-hugging gown by Mety Choa that featured a thigh-high slit and asymmetric shoulder cuts. She complimented the look with sleek hair, painted lips, and silver eyeshadow.

A blend of classy and pretty, who can it possibly be? The Dum Laga Ke Haisha movie star, Bhumi Pednekar gleamed in a silver jumpsuit by Nikhil Thampi. The lycra fabric had a mid-length sleeve on one side and a black strap on the other. A pulled-back ponytail, finger rings, dangling earrings, and brown lipstick completed her look.

Twinkling perfectly right! Isn’t she? put a sizzling show with this full-length sheer gown adorned with mirror work and laser-cut flowers. Fashion stylists Tanya Ghavri and Namrata Deepak paired the look with coral glossy lips, brown-shimmery lids, mascara-laden eyelashes, rubbed brows, dewy skin, and a sleek ponytail.

Here is an exquisite ensemble by Akanksha Gajria you might want to bookmark right away. The Shuddh Desi Romance actor, Vaani Kapoor light up screens by wearing this sequinned strapless bodycon mini dress detailed with a plunging neckline and intricate mirror work. Stylist Mohit Rai chose the no-accessory route and opted for a subtle glam look.

Anything retro always deserves a comeback with a modern spin. Celebrity and Fashion stylist, Meagan Concessio did just that by decking up the Student of the Year 2 actress, Tara Sutaria in a Kresha Bajaj silver strapless gown. From her eyebrows, curls, to lips all was on fleek!

