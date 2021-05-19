5 times when Sonam Kapoor Ahuja showed us extra is the way forward

Go all-out or go home. That’s the fashion mantra we may have picked up from the style queen, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. Do you wish to raise your style quotient? Then bookmark this edit!

A lover of all things eccentric. The one who opts for unconventional ways to add charm to her outfit is actress Ahuja, right? An awe-inspiring trendsetter is what we would love to call her. Apart from being a bonafide Bollywood star, her style of dipping into different sartorial pieces makes us want to look forward to her fashion picks. If there’s one thing we’ll never stop learning from her style game is that one must “never settle for less”.

From showing us how to play it up with hues, oversized jackets, vintage fits, pantsuits, or chunky jewellery, she’ll show you what uber-glam is all about. It was a task for us to just stick with 5 of her looks and lay it down for you here because we love Sonam Kapoor and her versatility and all her over-the-top choices.

The Raanjhanaa actress got all decked up for a dinner party in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s design. A blend of ethnic and western, this is what we define as the best of both worlds. The embroidered floor-length bodycon ling dress featured a sweetheart neckline and a choker woven in the same fabric. The extra drama lied in the organza drape that was spread across the floor making it snazzy just like the way Sonam loves it.

Doesn’t she look like an absolute head-turner in this midnight blue gown by Elie Saab? She took us back to the Victorian era when she donned this full-length strappy silk number with oversized tucked sleeves and the bow tie detail made a statement that screamed everything classy.

When in doubt, paint the town in bright hues like Sonam. This multi-colored plaid suit with the skirt was woven to perfection featuring criss-cross patterns. The overall look was rounded off with a black belt by fashion stylist Rhea Kapoor.

For the trailer launch of the Bollywood movie, Sanju, she redefined the term goddess by wearing this saree by Gaurav Gupta. The grape-hued ombre pleated saree with the exaggerated cape and neck elements stand out and make it the best attire choice for a wedding after-party.

Heard of formal structured shirts? Wear it like the Pad Man star. Stylist Rhea Kapoor wrapped the overall look of this structured blue shirt with black culottes, a chunky brown belt, and ankle-strap pumps.

