5 Times Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid gave us fashion goals as a couple

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are indeed one of the most fashionable couples not only in Hollywood, but even globally and we have proof.

Effortless style and fashion comes very naturally to Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid. The top-tier supermodel definitely knows her way around fashion, and her laidback British singer boyfriend is no less. Gigi’s effortless charisma and Zayn’s rock and punk music inspired experimental pieces smashed together, make them a couple who are raising the style bar to an obscenely high level. Everytime Malik and Hadid step out, be it for a casual dinner or an upscale fashion show, they bless us with another dose of outfit inspiration. Here, we have 5 of our favourite outfits by Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid that will inspire every couple to take their style quotient up a notch.

On the model’s 26th birthday, the couple stepped out looking no less than a cover page couple. Gigi was dolled up in a light blue backless blouse paired with matching pants from Isa Boulder. The body hugging outfit highlighted her curves that she has managed to maintain even post her delivery. The monotone outfit was teamed with a pair of pointed-toe white pumps with small heels and stacked up gold necklaces. Zayn also kept it simple with a black tee and basic jeans. He took his outfit up a notch by layering it with an eye-catching blue and white jacket.

Count on Zayn and Gigi to make even a casual stroll with their baby daughter look stylish. The new parents looked impeccably stylish as they stepped out with their baby daughter on a cold evening. They both kept it casual as Gigi was seen donning a white baby tee with light blue mom jeans. She layered a tangerine trench coat over it along with a red striped scarf. She completed the look with cat eyed sunglasses, a gold necklace, white sneakers and bright yellow socks. Zayn donned a simple black tee with blue denims along with an olive green leather jacket. The stylish designer black boots were only a bonus to his overall look.

Zayn and Gigi took the spring fashion game up a notch as they stepped out in groundbreaking outfits. Zayn added his own dash of style to pastels as he sported all the winning pastel shades through his chunky, quilted jacket that he excellently paired with baggy jeans. On the other hand, Gigi looked like a boss lady as she was donned in a louche, double-breasted green pantsuit that matched her partner’s jacket. She wore a turtleneck white sweater underneath the pantsuit. The couple went for matching white sneakers, putting their best fashion foot forward.

The power couple went all out with their casual wear as they were spotted hand-in-hand sipping coffee in their ravishing outfits. Hadid opted for a safari-style blazer that she paired with matching chinos and layered over a black turtleneck crop top. She teamed the ensemble with black slip ons and delicate golden hoops. Malik looked exactly like a bad boy from Bradford in a motorcycle jacket layered over a green sweatshirt and teamed with blue denims. He completed the look with classic white high-end sneakers and a navy blue cap.

We always love a couple that twins with their brands. Zayn and Gigi portrayed their shared love for Tommy Hilfiger and for each other as they stepped out in Paris in oversized hoodies from the brand. Gigi wore an oversized blue and red sweatshirt with “Hilfiger” engraved on the front that she paired with skinny black leather pants and black boots. Whereas, Zayn wore a red pullover with a small Tommy Hilfiger logo on the chest teamed with skinny chinos and brown boots just like his significant other.

Which outfit by Zayn and Gigi is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shraddha Kapoor: 5 Leading ladies who looked pristine in all-white

Credits :Getty images

Share your comment ×