5 Times Zendaya set our hearts on fire with her statement making outfits

The fashion and youth icon, Zendaya has delivered breathtaking looks time and again that are going to be remembered for ages. She makes a stronger statement with every outfit, and just when we think she can’t do better, she surprises us all. Here we have a few of our favourite looks by her that are still remembered and cherished.

Zendaya has always had major fashion moments at the Oscars for years. The Euphoria actress arrived on the red carpet for the Academy Awards, dressed in a bright yellow custom Valentino cutout dress. It featured a midriff-baring cut-out that highlighted her abs. The neon yellow number was a glow in the dark dress. The star paired her outfit with pieces from Bulgari’s jewellery collection - a statement neckpiece and yellow diamond drop earrings. She sealed the look with neon yellow Jimmy Choo heels.

Zendaya walked the red carpet at the BET Awards wearing another bold and breezy gown from Versace. The purple dress with lime accents was a full-length dress featuring thigh-high slits, dramatic cut-out bodice and a tangy lime green trim. Zendaya complemented her outfit with shimmering yellow diamonds from Bulgari and strappy purple heels from Stuart Weitzman.

In contrast to her boldly colored dresses on the red carpet, at the 2018 Oscars, Zendaya opted for a muted coloured outfit. The star chose a one-shouldered, chocolate brown Giambattista Valli gown. The chiffon number featured an asymmetrical silhouette that added a touch of charisma to the look. The Malcolm & Marie actress completed the look with Brian Atwood shoes and Bulgari chandelier earrings.

Zendaya looked absolutely slick as she appeared at the Venice Film Festival, wearing a custom nude-toned Balmain gown that fit her like a glove and hugged her body at all the right places. The dress featured a sky-high slit and a draped appearance. The leather gown was crafted using an exact model of the star’s bust. She added a pop of green to her bold ensemble with a Bulgari necklace and completed the look with nude pointed-toe heels.

Zendaya made fashion headlines yet again as she stepped out in a fuchsia pink Tom Ford outfit featuring a structured crop top and a matching maxi skirt. The molded, asymmetrical fuchsia top bore a mock neck and straps along the back. It was teamed with a breezy maxi skirt that complemented the armour-like breastplate with some softness. She rounded off the look with matching heels.

Which look by Zendaya is the most statement-making according to you? Let us know in the comments below.

