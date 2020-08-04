5 Tricks Meghan Markle has memorised to ALWAYS look chic and put together 

Looking good in every angle and in every photograph needs some serious talent. Meghan Markle seems to have figured out how to look good in literally every picture. Take a look at some of the tricks she has up her sleeve.

Much before she took her spot as Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle had already made her name on Suits. Having abundant experience on camera and red carpets helped Markle with a few tricks on how to look good in everything, no matter what the occasion. Google her, and you will seldom find a bad image of the former British Royal, which makes us believe that she clearly knows what she's doing. She has tried and tested multiple beauty, makeup and outfit looks and finally figured out what works best. On her birthday, we take a look at the top 5 she swears by to make sure she looks flattering in all angles.

A perfect posture

Even before becoming part of the Royal family, Meghan Markle ensured she always stood in the perfect posture. This meant no slouching, shoulders aligned and feet always pointing straight ahead. Her posture is always impeccable and it surely pays off in photographs!

Solid Colours

Solid colours really know how to pop on camera and Meghan is aware of this. Almost every outfit she has sported featured a solid colour from head-to-toe as she even matched her shoes with it!

Accessorise

In every photo, Meghan is wearing an accessory that adds a sense of glamour to her every look. Be it her large wedding ring, a simple statement neckpiece or a clutch that she is holding, Markle knows that accessories go a long way when it comes to completing a look.

Face-framing waves

A look that runs synonymous to Meghan Markle, is the face-framing waves that her hair is almost always styled into. Since she isn't too fond of poker-straight hair, she always has her hair styled into voluminous waves or pulled back away from her face into a sleek bun. Either way, her hair is always glossy and not frizzy, to give off a put-together look.

Waist-cinching pieces

Meghan seems to have picked out this universally-flattering trick from sister-in-law Kate Middleton. To flatter her figure without drawing too much attention to it, Meghan often wore waist-cinching pieces that put forth a formal yet easy look.

Here's wishing the mother-of-one, former Royal and Suits star a very happy birthday!

Credits :getty images

