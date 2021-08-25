5 Types of jeans from Deepika Padukone’s wardrobe that’ll spruce up your casual style with a DASHING smack

The fashion diva, ’s style game has evolved sky-high ever since Shaleena Nathani came into her life. Apart from playing strong and glamorous roles on screen, celebrities are expected to look their best every day and that’s where their personal stylists come to help. Deepika shares a close bond with her go-to ace stylist Shaleena Nathani, who puts her in trendy, never-before-seen unconventional looks. Bollywood surely knows that a star’s fame matters only till their fashion game stays alive and lit. Keeping her A-game intact, Deepika continues to rock fabulous outfits setting trends and making headlines with her effortless chic looks.

Jeans have always been our wardrobe staple. Deepika Padukone’s versatile jean collection is proof that apart from the classic blue straight jeans, there are ample choices to craft up a pretty style to look out of the box with minimal effort and comfortable ensembles. Take inspiration from these 5 looks of the star rocking 5 different types of jeans to look dapper for all occasions!

Baggy Jeans

Deepika Padukone has always been a fan of oversized looks. She teamed her baggy jeans with a pristine white balloon-sleeved blouse by Esha Sethi Thirani and looked fab. The street style look with high waisted Dhruv Kapoor trousers was amped up with chunky gold hoop earrings, multi-layered chain necklaces and a pair of iridescent sneakers in silver from Nike. Most often one opt-out from pairing boxy tops with baggy pants but Deepika pulled off the look amazingly well here. Baggy jeans are a summer favourite and a trend that’s here to stay!

Coloured Jeans

Coloured jeans are often rare to find. While pastel-hued jeans are killing it this season, Deepika’s monotone look going head to toe denim was a vision to behold. Her dapper style in a bright orange denim shirt and matching jeans that bore sequin details in irregular vertical lines was spiced up with matching strappy heels and gold contemporary earrings.

Floral Jeans

Moving away from normal plain jeans, her floral-embellished Ashish jeans were a refreshing take to ace a casual chic look. Paired with a knotted vest and white sneakers, the Chhapaak actress’ comfy style won our heart with its fun floral elements. A pair of floral embellished jeans is all that you want to get the party ready in seconds! You can even pair it up with a hot pink top and stilettos to give it a sensuous spin or play it sporty like Deepika here.

Mom Jeans

Deepika paired a black Alberta Ferretti tulle-panelled one-shoulder top with a pair of charcoal grey mom jeans and showed us how it’s done! She rolled up the jeans and teamed them with shiny silver heels. Shoulder grazing dramatic blingy earrings made quite a statement in her top-notch style. Sleek hair bun, smokey eye makeup and dewy base rounded off her glam look. While mom jeans are often considered old-fashioned and boring, Deepika’s style trick of teaming it up with a chic blingy top changed the game for sure.

Wide leg Jeans

For her Cannes 2018 arrival look, Deepika decked up in a comfortable yet stylish route picking wide-leg jeans teamed with a figure-hugging white cami top layered with an edgy black faux-leather jacket. Her tall and slender figure can effortlessly pull off the wide-legged flare pants and she spruced it up with cool sunglasses, black and white striped heels and a small dainty necklace. Wide-legged flared jeans are a great pick for tall women and are a fresh alternative to straight pants this season.

Which of her 5 jeans would you like to steal? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor is a holographic wonder in a Norma Kamali one piece swimsuit in the Maldives: Yay or Nay?