5 Types of jumpsuits from Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ wardrobe that need to be on your radar

The global icon, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has a jumpsuit for all occasions. Here are 5 times she slayed in one giving us major style goals. Check it out!

No one can stop our desi girl from conquering the world with her talent, charisma and style. Her fashion game is only getting stronger day by day yet we can’t stop crushing over her memorable looks from the past red carpets to the airports where the diva left us stunned with her impeccable style. As the busy boss lady is frequently travelling for work, she often prefers jumpsuits that are cosy and easy to travel in. But her love for jumpsuits is not just to travel around in but also to slay the fashion game with unique styling choices. From dating, business meetings to red carpet looks, here are 5 times PeeCee amped up her powerful look in jumpsuits.

Abstract Printed Jumpsuit

Turning the airport to her personal ramp show, Priyanka walked like a queen donning a pink, white and black printed jumpsuit and teamed it with her usual cat-eyed dark sunnies and black ankle boots. The abstract print jumpsuit featured full sleeves, a high neck and an overlapping fabric in the same print on the front. Priyanka made heads turn in this basic jumpsuit by accessorising up with metal hoop earrings and let her centre-parted hair enjoy the luxe wind around her.

Ruffle neck Jumpsuit

While out in the streets of the Big Apple, the diva wore a grey jumpsuit that featured patterned prints, a ruffled plunging neckline and straight pants. She teamed the look with a black woollen trench coat, mini tassel leather purse and pointy black pumps. Black square glasses, red lips and messy wet hairdo perfected her style.

Boiler suit

Her beige boiler suit was definitely one of a kind look that only PeeCee can pull off with all charms. With lapel collars, zipper front and a plunging neckline, the beige number is a perfect choice to effortlessly look chic. She paired it with black pointed heels giving it a sensuous twist and rounded off the easy-breezy look with her signature dark sunnies and bold lips.

Tweed Jumpsuit

To attend the Chanel dinner celebration in support of the NDRC, Priyanka sported an elegant tweed white jumpsuit by the brand. Her jumpsuit boasted a wide-leg silhouette and featured cap sleeves, pockets and a tweed design. She accessorised up with matching shiny white pumps, and a glass box sling bag from Chanel. Indeed her look was super stunning making her one of the best-dressed divas of the event.

Wrap-style Jumpsuit

Priyanka made a smart and easy appearance in Alberta Ferretti dark grey jumpsuit which featured a plunging neckline and a wrap-style front design. The tailored woollen, peg-leg style suited her very well but what caught our attention was her towering white leather boots which was the show-stealer piece in her look. The diva carried a Christian Dior tote bag and signed off her look with glam makeup.

