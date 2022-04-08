5 Types of swimwear to steal from Katrina Kaif for a beach getaway this summer

Summer is all about going to the beach and soaking under the sun. But it is also about flaunting your body. If you have plans of enjoying your summer weekends at the beach, or if you are planning a short getaway to Goa or Maldives, then girls it is time to start hunting for the perfect beachwear. A flirty, girly and sensual swimsuit is all you need to perfectly enjoy the beach party. And who else to take inspiration from than our very own beach babe, Katrina Kaif. Katrina loves spending her time at the beach and is often seen donning stunning swim attires. Let’s take a look at all the types of swimwear she owns.

Monokini

Monokini is a forever fashion swimsuit that has a vintage look. Katrina has time and again sported a monokini in panache. A monokini flatters the body and women who do not want to flash too much of skin can definitely pick this chic one piece swimsuit. Katrina looks phenomenal as always in a classic black monokini. The actress added extra flair to her look with a wide black beach hat entailing a white strap and statement metallic gold hoops.

Tankini

A tankini set is a melange of a tank top with high-waisted bikini bottoms. It brings a flattering look and hides the tummy fat flawlessly. Mid aged women can definitely pick this style for their beach vacations and pool parties. It is also a great choice for new mommies. Katrina looks a class apart as she poses in a neon pink tankini. Although her swimwear was plain, she went all out with her accessories. The actress sealed the look with an oversized orange coat, multicoloured layered neckpiece, oversized sunnies and a floral head gear.

Bikini

The all time favourite for every beach-loving girl is the bikini. It is a two piece swimsuit which has a myriad of styles fashioned for every body type. It is also a great way to flaunt your beach body and your natural curves. Kat looked radiant dressed in a neon bikini set and made a case for ethical fashion by choosing a bikini made from sustainable material. The star slipped into a colour blocking bikini set in the shade of blue and green layered with a sheer white shirt. A dainty gold chain with a pretty charm completed her look.

Cut-Out One Piece

If you are looking for a sultry swimsuit and also do not want to move out of your comfort zone, then a cut-out one piece is just the right choice for you. It is a monokini that gives a bikini type vibe, making it unique and flirty at the same time. The Tiger 3 actress looked like a dream in a printed cut-out one piece adorned in a playful splash of colours.

Three-Piece Swimsuit

If you are not comfortable walking around the beach in a two-piece but you still want to feel gorgeous, then opt for a three-piece swimsuit. Three-piece swimsuit is an innovative and versatile wear for all those who do not want to bare it all. Katrina posed under the sun in an olive green floral bikini top paired with matching shorts. The set was then teamed with an animal printed olive green and white tropical shirt. The diva simply accessorised the attire with chunky marble rings in the shades of pink and green, perfectly matching her outfit.

Which swimwear worn by Katrina Kaif would you wear at your summer getaway? Let us know in the comments below.

